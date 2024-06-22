Centricity expands its footprint in the South Market with a new office in Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22: Centricity, a Gurugram, NCR-based wealthtech startup, proudly announces the grand inauguration of its new office in Hyderabad, expanding its footprint into the south market. Strategically located on the bustling Ameerpet, the state-of-the-art Hyderabad office will cater to a diverse set of requirements in wealth management and financial product distribution. Centricity has started hiring select talent across a range of capabilities and is welcoming new hires in Hyderabad. Since Centricity started operations in April 2023, it has created a vast network of more than 3000 financial product distributors across 12 states and 20 cities, onboarding over 7500 clients.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by distinguished guests and the Centricity team, featured the symbolic lighting of the lamp and ribbon-cutting, by Manu Awasthy, CEO & Founder, Centricity.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the Hyderabad office, Anirudh Mahanot, Founding Team Member and Business Head (South & West India) at Centricity, expressed, "Hyderabad is a pivotal market for us, and this new office represents our commitment to innovation. With this new office we are aiming to reach more people and bridge the Gap Among Investors, Wealth Managers & Asset Managers. Our tie-up with IIT Madras research park is working on specialized modules to integrate elements of AI and ML to make this platform efficient."

Manu Awasthy (CEO), along with other founding team members Vinayak Magotra, and Sachin Jasuja, graced the event. The Hyderabad office will be led by Himansu Parida (Territory Manager, AP & Tel) and his dedicated team, including Anuradha R (Branch Manager, Hyderabad).

Centricity's "OneDigital" is India's first tech-enabled multi-asset class, multi-product platform that enables MFDs to access a comprehensive digital financial product listing, execute transactions digitally and deliver multi-product and multi-advisor client portfolio reports seamlessly. It also equips MFDs with tools such as goal planning, a learning & development library, portfolio analytics and more.

Centricity's second platform, "INVICTUS," caters to single-family offices, UHNI, and corporate treasuries with portfolios exceeding 100cr. INVICTUS serves as an insight's engine, simplifying investment management processes and offering holistic reporting, investment reckoner, portfolio scanner, liquidity profile, and performance tracking.

Looking ahead, Centricity has ambitious plans for the upcoming year, including adding 25 new locations, expanding business development teams, adding tech talent, acquiring new licenses, setting up a support call centre, conducting distributor partner roadshows, and offering mortgages for distributors.

For more information, please visit: https://centricity.co.in/ & www.centricitypartners.co.in

