Century Real Estate sells out 40 per cent of its inventory of newly pre-launched Codename New You

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (/BusinessWire India): One of India's leading real estate brands, Century Real Estate, pre-launched their latest property, Codename New You recently, targeting the rapidly growing millennial homebuyer segment. The company sold out 40% of its inventory within the first 48 hours of the pre-launch. Located in the heart of North Bengaluru, Jakkur, Century Real Estate has carefully selected a future-proof location, suiting the tastes of millennials, with ready social infrastructure, easily accessible workplaces, fitness centers, hospitals, cafes, and weekend getaways.

Commenting on the pre-launch and its success, Ravindra Pai - MD, Century Real Estate said, "We are overwhelmed to receive such a positive response. We have identified a growing consumer segment early and tapped into the market at the right time. Millennials constitute as much as 35% of India's overall population, reflecting the demographic dividend and the massive opportunity it promises to unleash. While they're heavily invested in building a strong future for themselves, owning a house has also become one of the key aspirations early on in their lives. With rising income and purchasing power, Indian millennials have become a major driver in the Indian real estate story, creating a new category in the housing industry. In fact, according to a JLL report, home-buying activity from millennials accounted for 54% of purchases in 2022. With the New India story unfolding, the next few years will see millennials continuing to influence the property market, remaining the most important homebuyer in the aspirational segment. At Century Real Estate, we believe in thinking ahead and have discerned that millennials constitute a huge emerging segment. Hence, we provide future-proof, well-connected locations with homes that offer a complete integrated living experience, with modern and smart amenities that are at par with global standards. Our vision today includes creating a core value proposition and serving the young and vibrant demography of India."

Speaking on the success of the Pre-Launch, Mnder Chhabra, the Director of Sales, Marketing, and CRM said, "Having almost 40% of our units sold within the first 48 hours is a true testament to the strong desirability of not just this project but also to Bengaluru's love for Century's developments. Our projects across apartments and plotted developments are witnessing very strong demand and it is heartening to see continuously low levels of inventory overhang for Century's developments. We had over 200 families who were part of the pre-launch event. The event was designed to give customers a preview of what life at Codename New You will have in store for them. We are pleased to have received such a positive response and are grateful to the families that have trusted us in building their dream home."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor