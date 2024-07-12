CeraTattva Innotech Secures Rs 1.31 Crores in Funding Led by Campus Angels Network and Forge Innovation & Ventures

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12: CeraTattva InnoTech Private Limited, an innovator in pre-ceramic precursors/polymers and ceramic products, incubated at IIT Madras Incubation Cell and accelerated by Forge Innovation & Ventures, delivers advanced high temperature material solutions for space, defense, energy and automotive sectors, proudly announces the successful closing of a funding round totaling Rs1.31 Crores.

The funding round was co-led by Campus Angels Network, an angel network dedicated to supporting deep tech startups incubated at university campuses across India, and Forge Innovation & Ventures - leading vertically integrated enterprise driving national scale Industrial transformation through open innovation, startup accelerator, and tech ventures programs for government and corporate sectors focused on seeding, accelerating, and scaling hardware tech innovations and startups.

Leadership Insights

Dr. Ganesh Babu, Founder & CEO, CeraTattva: "This funding will significantly enhance our production capabilities for scaling up and deploying our groundbreaking material solutions across key industries, steering us towards a future driven by innovation and advanced technologies.

Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO, Campus Angels Network: "CeraTattva's dedication to material science advancements aligns seamlessly with our investment philosophy of supporting deep tech companies with high market potential. We are excited to back their vision and believe their innovative polymer-to-ceramic technology will set new standards in aerospace and defense, driving significant industrial transformation."

Vish Sahasranamam, Co-Founder & CEO, Forge Innovation & Ventures: "CeraTattva's transformation of polymers into ceramics represents a breakthrough in materials science, especially for high-temperature applications in aerospace and defense. Their advanced ceramic products offer superior thermal stability, creep resistance, and oxidation resistance, resulting in lower processing temperatures and cost savings. This investment aligns with our mission to seed, accelerate and scale hardware technologies & innovations to drive national scale industrial transformation.

Strategic Investment

The funds will support the establishment of a pilot production facility, product upgrades, market expansion and building a robust team to accelerate CeraTattva's vision to become the new-age materials tech startup and manufacturer.

