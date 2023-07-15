ChaiChun Brings Exquisite Teas to Delhi with New Store

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 15: ChaiChun, a renowned and innovative tea company, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its latest store in the vibrant city of Delhi. With an extensive selection of premium teas and a commitment to exceptional customer service, ChaiChun continues to establish itself as a leading destination for tea enthusiasts worldwide.

Located in the heart of Delhi, the store will open for customers from 16th July in Shop No - M37 M Block Market Gk-1, the new store aims to provide a unique and immersive tea experience to locals and visitors alike. Whether you're a tea connoisseur seeking rare and exotic blends or someone looking to explore the diverse world of tea, it offers an unparalleled assortment of high-quality teas sourced from renowned tea-growing regions.

Customers will have the opportunity to browse an extensive collection of Masala Teas, Flavoured Teas, Green Teas, Tisane, Orthodox teas, tea accessories, and exclusive tea blends crafted by expert tea sommeliers.

"We are thrilled to bring the art of tea to the people of Delhi and introduce them to our carefully curated selection of exceptional teas," said Rajeev Baid, CEO & MD of ChaiChun. "We believe that tea is not just a beverage, but an experience that can inspire and delight. Our team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable journey through the world of tea, from the moment customers step into our store.", he adds.

ChaiChun looks forward to welcoming tea lovers and enthusiasts to its newest store in Delhi and invites everyone to embark on a sensory journey through the world of tea.

For more information and updates, please visit https://www.chaichuntea.com/

Chai Chun, the only tea boutique of Indian origin that deals in exclusive teas produced by the finest tea estates of India. Chai Chun procures its teas only from the best estates and has meticulously categorized the exciting variety of exceptional contemporary blends produced by the Indian Tea Planters.

