Chalkboards of Change: Cargill Business Services India and The Akshaya Patra Foundation Sets a New Asia Book of Records

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23: The Akshaya Patra Foundation, in collaboration with Cargill Business Services (CBS) India, has created a new Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records at a mega event on 23rd May 2024 at Government Model Primary school, Gunjur. Named Clean Slate Carnival, the initiative witnessed the painting of 1000+ blackboards in 99 government & government-aided schools across the city. This 100% volunteer-driven activity also saw the presence of both India and global leaders from Cargill, including Aparna Rao, CBS India Center Lead, and Matthew Wood, Sr. Director, Sustainability Digital, Data, & Analytics, along with Shridhar Venkat, Chief Executive Officer of The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The event featured the mobilization of over 1,000 employees who volunteered towards the cause of improving education infrastructure for better learning outcomes. This initiative underscores the Foundation's commitment to creating meaningful change through community involvement. Through this activity, the organization aims to demonstrate the importance of corporate responsibility in educational development with community participation.

"We at CBS India are thrilled to conduct this initiative, 'Clean Slate Carnival' in collaboration with Akshaya Patra. This is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the educational environment for over 30,000 students in Bangalore. Education is the cornerstone of a prosperous society, and every child deserves access to quality academic resources. By cleaning and painting 1000+ blackboards in government schools, we aim to provide students with better learning facilities and a more engaging classroom experience. We are also incredibly grateful for the enthusiastic participation of our colleagues whose dedication is making this vision a reality. Together, with Akshaya Patra, we are excited to contribute to a promising future for the children," said Aparna Rao, Cargill Business Services India Center Lead.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shridhar Venkat, Chief Executive Officer of The Akshaya Patra Foundation said, "This event is more than just an attempt to set a record; it is a demonstration of the community's commitment to improve educational infrastructure and create a brighter future for children across India. We are grateful for the opportunity to cultivate a sense of civic responsibility and community service, in addition to improving educational resources. The association with Cargill Business Services India and the involvement of more than a thousand volunteers is a true testament to the astounding results that can be achieved when people and organizations come together for a shared goal. We are truly grateful to everyone who has donated their time and effort for this initiative."

The activity is expected to have a substantial positive impact on the educational infrastructure of these schools, improving the overall learning experience for students. By revitalizing blackboards, the foundation aims to directly contribute to better educational outcomes. The initiative is also expected to further expand the reach and impact of the Akshaya Patra Foundation's mission of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of 'Zero Hunger' and 'Quality Education'. This large-scale volunteering effort showcases the power of collaboration between non-profit organizations and corporate partners in driving social change.

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 160,000 team members innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 159 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thingtoday and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

Cargill Business Services (CBS) India is a global multi-function shared services hub providing services across multiple business functions and processes - finance, IT, source to pay, transportation and logistics, and HR. It currently operates out of two centers in Bengaluru and Gurugram and has over 3,500+ employees.

Akshaya Patra is a not-for-profit implementing partner for the Government of India's flagship PM POSHAN Abhiyan. Its programme is based on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with various governments, corporates, philanthropic donors, and well-wishers. Akshaya Patra strives to ensure children's access to nutrition by providing them hot, hygienic, and safe mid-day meals in government and aided schools every day. The programme positively impacts children's education by improving their enrolment, attendance, retention, and concentration.

The Foundation feeds over 2.16 million children in 24,082 schools through its 72 kitchens across 16 states and 2 UTs of India, making it the world's largest NGO-run school feeding programme.

For more details: www.akshayapatra.org.

