Champion Infratech and Global Water-Tech Company Crystal Lagoons Partnership Is Bringing 100 Beaches and Lagoons near Each Indian City

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5: Champion Infratech, a Bengaluru-based real estate subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate 'Champions Group', unveiled an exclusive partnership with Crystal Lagoons® in India, marking a significant move to create artificial beaches and smart lagoon cities for both public and private use across the nation.

Subhakar Rao Surapaneni, Chairman of Champion Infratech, said, "We are introducing 100 mesmerizing man-made beaches and smart lagoon cities across India. This exclusive agreement ensures the delivery of high-quality private and public lagoon projects throughout the country, solidifying our partnership with Crystal Lagoons. Our team is enthusiastic about the potential of Crystal Lagoons technology to bring beachfront living to every tier 1 and tier 2 city, revolutionizing lifestyle amenities for residential and commercial properties. Smart Lagoon cities in India across all tier 1 and tier 2 cities will revitalize the Indian real estate landscape and enhance project sales velocity and pricing. We are collaborating with smart city partners to set a pioneering example in the luxury real estate sector. Stay tuned for the Global Real Estate & Smart Cities Summit on November 25th, 2023, in Bengaluru, where you'll hear from real estate leaders from India and around the world."

Hema Malini Nidamanuri, MD, emphasized the importance of attracting Indian and NRI investments back to India, preventing the outflow of funds to countries like the UAE, Egypt, the UK, and the USA. She highlighted the iconic Champion Lagoon properties, similar to those sought after by Indians worldwide in every tier 1 and tier 2 city in India. A recent study by Knight Frank shows that Indian super-rich individuals own 5.1 residential properties on average, and Indian ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) allocate approximately 37% of their total wealth to primary and secondary homes, with over 15% allocated to residential property held outside of India. The goal is to counter the exodus of funds from global real estate, while the new Bharat (India) brings mesmerizing Crystal Lagoon technology-based lagoons in each tier 1 and tier 2 city.

Colonel Govind Rajulu, COO, announced at the company's event forum that a Champion Lagoon project will be launched in each Tier 1 or Tier 2 city in the upcoming year. Large projects spanning from 20 acres to over 100 acres are encouraged to connect immediately, as only one project per Tier 1 or Tier 2 city will be started this year. With Indian CRZ laws prohibiting construction near water, even coastal cities can benefit, as this is the only way to live right adjacent to a beach in India via man-made beaches and lagoons.

Adding his thoughts to this ambitious vision, Mohammed Minhaj, Vice President, Operations, is passionately committed to its realization. With a meticulously crafted blueprint, he is poised to implement this robust plan and introduce the world's top amenity to cities across India. Drawing from his extensive experience in delivering luxury amenities to India's aspiring affluent, he intimately understands the customers' needs and the profound relevance of the Lagoon projects in meeting their growing demands. He believes these Lagoon projects are set to revolutionize the Indian real estate market, ushering in a substantial boost to the sector's economy.

Champion Infratech extends a warm invitation to all NATCON delegates attending the NATCON event in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and to Indian Real Estate leaders transiting through Dubai. We invite you to witness these remarkable lagoons in action, with the added convenience of pickup and drop-off from Dubai airport, showcasing our iconic lagoon properties. Furthermore, the company is elevating the experience with innovative amenities like the Champions Club and exclusive Champions Aviation features such as Helipads and Private Jet strips in all our Smart Lagoon city projects.

Through this partnership, Champion Infratech aims to establish a diverse real estate portfolio, catering to Indians aspiring to live amidst natural, iconic, and sustainable amenities. Coastal and inland cities, including New Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai, and many more, will have access to tropical paradises right on their doorstep. These projects leverage the sustainability of Crystal Lagoons®[?] technology, which uses four times less water than a golf course and only half as much as a park of similar size and works with various water sources.

Many projects will incorporate commercial spaces, residential units, hotels, amusement parks, multi-family areas, stores, restaurants, recreational and entertainment facilities, wedding venues, water sports, and commercial and leisure infrastructure around crystal-clear waters. These idyllic beachfront properties will transform the real estate landscape into breathtaking, year-round destinations.

Lagoons can be constructed in diverse environments, including inland areas, urban spaces, coastal regions, and second-row coastal properties of any size or shape. This offers developers and landowners the opportunity to turn otherwise unviable projects into profitable ventures with increased property values.

Crystal Lagoons' technology, which has seen over 1000 lagoon projects developed in 50 countries, is now poised to become a sensation in India. Its sustainability and environmentally friendly nature make it a valuable asset for the country, conserving resources such as energy and water.

Like all Crystal Lagoons projects worldwide, the Indian lagoon projects will incorporate the multinational's sustainable technology, using minimal resources and chemicals while harnessing rainwater harvesting, in compliance with Indian regulatory authorities.

Indian developers and landowners are swiftly partnering with the company to bring large artificial lagoons to cities, with some projects already in advanced stages. Soon, cities across India will witness the construction of these stunning beachfront destinations, with official announcements for Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Hosur, and many more coming early next year.

For more information on Champion Lagoons coming up in India, please visit our company website: https://www.championinfratech.com/champion-lagoons/

To register for the upcoming Global Real Estate & Smart Lagoon Cities Summit on November 25, 2023, please visit www.globalinvestorsgrowthsummit.com

Please contact 080 4903 4567 / enquiry@championinfratech.com.

