Chamunda Electrical Announces Strong H1 FY26 Performance; PAT Surges 332 Percent YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Chamunda Electrical Limited (NSE: CHAMUNDA), a fast-growing player in electrical testing, commissioning, and substation O&M services, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the first half year ended September 30, 2025, which were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors.

Key Financial Highlights (In ₹ Lakhs):

Particulars H1 FY2025 H1 FY2024 YoY Growth Total Revenue 1,680.57 1,035.65 62.27% Profit before Tax 235.32 71.42 229.49% Profit after tax 225.63 52.22 332.08%

Mr. Chiragkumar Natvarlal Patel, Chairman and Managing Director's comment:

“Our strong H1 performance reflects the disciplined execution of our projects and the trust we continue to earn from leading power utilities. The significant scale-up in profitability is a result of operational efficiencies and our sharpened focus on high-value testing and commissioning work. As the demand for 132 kV and 220 kV infrastructure strengthens across the country, we are well positioned to capture larger opportunities with our upgraded technical capabilities and on-ground expertise.

The upcoming NABL-accredited testing lab in Surat and our expanding portfolio of EHV (Extra High Voltage) services are strategic investments that will enhance our competitiveness, reduce external dependencies, and open new revenue streams. We remain committed to delivering reliable infrastructure support to India's growing power ecosystem.”

