ChanakyaUni has provided jobs to over 11340 candidates in 2022, eyeing for 18000+ this year

ChanakyaUni, co-founded by Ronit Pise and two other founders, is a socially motivated organization that is dedicated to providing quality IT education to candidates from both rural villages and urban cities at an affordable cost increasing Youth Empowerment in the country. The organization has made a significant impact in the IT industry by placing 11340 candidates in 2022 and is now looking forward to building the careers of 18000+ candidates in 2023.

ChanakyaUni offers a wide range of IT courses in the field of Software Development, Software Testing, Digital Marketing, and Data Science. The training is designed to cater the needs of the IT industry and provide students with hands-on experience in the latest technologies. The organization has a team of experienced professionals who provide the students with practical training and help them to develop the skills required to succeed in the IT industry.

What makes ChanakyaUni stand out is its commitment to make IT education accessible to all students from all fields, regardless of their financial background. The low-cost training offered by ChanakyaUni has made it possible for candidates to access quality education and build their careers in the IT industry. The training is offered in vernacular languages, making it easy for students who are not fluent in English helping them to understand the concepts and build their careers.

In conclusion, ChanakyaUni is a socially motivated organization that is empowering candidates from rural villages and urban cities of the country with affordable IT education and career opportunities. With its team of experienced professionals and its commitment to providing quality education, ChanakyaUni is well-equipped to build the careers of 18000+ candidates in 2023 and contribute to the development of the Indian IT industry.

