Chandak Group brings back the charm of homes of the olden days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: For many of us, balconies evoke a sense of nostalgia. They are reminiscent of times spent tending to potted plants, enjoying tea with loved ones, or even hosting impromptu get-togethers. They've been the stage for countless heartfelt conversations with friends and family, forging strong bonds and creating lasting memories.

In the quest to bring back the charm of homes of the olden days, Chandak Group one of the leading developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has recently launched its luxury residential project in the heart of Malad west, Codename Nostalgia. With this project the company hopes to bring back the age-old charm of balconies in residential developments. The high-rise project offers spacious, thoughtfully designed 2, 3 BHK apartments and duplexes with generously sized balconies that serve as an extension of the living space, along with mesmerizing views.

At Codename Nostalgia the balconies are crafted to blend seamlessly with the interiors, providing the perfect balance between indoor and outdoor living. With ample space for gardening, dining, or simply basking in the sun, these balconies are designed to enrich the lives of residents and foster a sense of well-being.

The project also has a lifetime of unobstructed views to offer and is surrounded by 3+ acres of open space, along with 20+ lifestyle amenities like Mini Squash, Infinity Edge Pool, Cafe Zone, Sky Lounge etc. The launch in early June was such a runaway success that the 1st tower got nearly sold out and the 2nd tower had to be opened in less than a week.

Chandak Group is known for their stellar performance in the recent years where they have completed landmark projects and obtained 14 OCs (Occupation Certificates) in the last 6 years. They have been recognized for 'Excellence in Delivery' for 3 consecutive years from multiple reputed institutions. Chandak Group takes pride in the fact that most of their projects have been delivered on schedule, leading to their tagline - Promises Made. Promises Kept. With its legacy of more than 35 years, Chandak Group has delivered more than 30 projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). They have projects across Real Estate asset classes such as Residential, Commercial and Retail. Apart from Codename Nostalgia in Malad (W), Some of their other ongoing residential projects are 34 Park Estate in Goregaon, GreenAiry in Borivali (E) and Nishchay in Dahisar (E), In office spaces segment they have Unicorn in Andheri (E) and in mixed use development, they have Codename GreenBiz in Borivali (E).

