Chandigarh University Offers Financial Support to Wards of Defence Personnel with AFEWS Scholarship

Chandigarh [India], May 12: Amidst the strenuous and challenging situation India is facing today, Chandigarh University continues to recognize and support the valiant members of India's Armed Forces and their families with its two dedicated scholarship schemes, Armed Forces Educational Welfare Scheme (AFEWS) and Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Scholarship, for Defence Personnel, their wards and spouses as a mark of gratitude towards the unwavering service of the Indian Armed Forces.

* Chandigarh University Has Offered Defence Scholarship Worth Over Rs 5.70 Crore in Scholarships to 5,723 Wards of Defence Personnel in Last 12 Years

Over the last 12 years, Chandigarh University, India's number 1 private university, has awarded Defence scholarships to 5,723 students, amounting to financial assistance of over Rs 5.70 Crorea reflection of its enduring commitment to the families of those who serve the nation. The wards and family members of Defene Personnel can avail the benefit of Armed Forces Educational Welfare Scheme (AFEWS) and Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Scholarship in the Academic Year 2025-2026 by registering for it through Chandigarh University portal (https://www.cuchd.in/scholarship/).

Complementing this financial support, the University also plays a pivotal role in shaping future military leaders as its NCC Wing has trained and successfully seen 43 students commissioned as officers in the Indian Armed Forces, a testament to its role in nurturing patriotism, leadership, and national service among youth with a holistic approach that combines education, discipline, and patriotic service.

Under Chandigarh University's Armed Forces Educational Welfare Scheme (AFEWS), 5% of seats in all courses are reserved for the wards and spouses of Defence martyrs and their immediate dependents. The Scheme provides academic fee concessions of up to 15% for war widows, war casualties, and disabled Defence personnel and their families, and 10% for the wards and spouses of serving and retired Defence and paramilitary personnel. An additional provision reserves 1% of seats (minimum one per course) for serving officers on study leave, who also receive a 20% semester fee concession. Further honoring the legacy of bravery, Chandigarh University's Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Scholarship provides special support to the families of Kargil War heroes. This includes 20 reserved seats over three years, a 15% academic fee waiver for wards of Kargil martyrs, and a 10% waiver for wards of Defence personnel injured in the conflict. The scholarship applies for the full course duration and totals Rs 25 lakh in support.

Complementing this financial support, Chandigarh University's NCC Wing has trained and successfully seen 43 students commissioned as officers in the Indian Armed Forces. Out of the total 520 students trained at Chandigarh University's NCC Wing, while 26 students have been commissioned in Indian Army, 13 students in Indian Navy and 4 students joined in Indian Air Force as officers and serving the nation in different roles.

With an impressive selection rate of 8 per cent, NCC Wing at Chandigarh University has emerged as nursery for nurturing next generation of armed forces officers. Established in 2013, National Student Core (NCC) Wing at Chandigarh University has emerged as a cradle to nurture next generation of officers for the Indian armed forces. With over 520 cadets passing out in a short span of 11 years, NCC Wing at Chandigarh University boasts of one of the highest contingents of NCC students (trained so far) in the region. Out of total 520 students, 379 were males and 141 students were females.

Chandigarh University students who have risen through the ranks of the Army, Navy and Air Force frequently credit the NCC wing's rigorous training camps, disciplined routine and inspiring mentorship for their success. Every year 54 seats are reserved for Army, 18 for the Air Force and 18 for the Navy in CU's NCC Wing.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu said, " At Chandigarh University, we have always believed that the strength of a nation lies not just in its armed forces, but also in how it honours and supports those who serve it. In times like these, when our brave soldiers stand vigilant amidst rising tensions, our commitment to their families becomes even more meaningful."

"It is with this sense of duty that the University has implemented the Armed Forces Educational Welfare Scheme (AFEWS) and the Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Scholarship. These initiatives, which have been in place long before the current India-Pakistan tensions, now stand even more crucial as a means to express our deep gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by Defence personnel and their families. These schemes are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to ensure that the children and spouses of our military heroes have access to quality education, without the burden of financial constraints. As a University, we firmly believe that the future of our nation lies in the hands of our youth, and it is our duty to support those who have sacrificed so much. Our scholarship schemes and NCC training programs are our way of saying 'thank you' to the families of the brave souls who protect our borders. We will continue to stand with them, now and always," he added.

Sandhu further said, "These schemes are not merely financial benefitsthey are an expression of deep national gratitude. By investing in the education of Defence families, Chandigarh University aims to empower a new generation with the tools to lead, serve, and honor the legacy of sacrifice. In times of both peace and conflict, these programs represent Chandigarh University's unwavering solidarity with India's Armed Forces."

