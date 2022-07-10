Changing the dynamics of the wires and cables industry with innovative technology and top-notch quality

What makes a city a smart city? It is the use of information and communication technologies. What is the most important first step to provide for a digital environment in a location? Wires and Cables. They lay the foundation to upgrade the world into a better future.

To attain a better and safe technology, Axelon Group was set up way back in 1985. Today, Axelon wires and cables under Axelon Group is a leading reputed name in the industry and was set up with a vision of our beloved PM Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Roshni (to deliver electricity to every household in India – a growing nation). On the other hand, Axelon Group comprises companies like Axelon Metals, Axelon International, Axelon Angels, and Vision Infracon, with a Group turnover of more than USD 60 million, making it one of the most profound groups in the nation.

Today, to save the earth and conserve its integral resources, to reduce the harmful causes of coal mining, global technology came up with a solution called – ‘solar energy, which is renewable and inexhaustible, and thus in support of this innovation, Axelon introduced solar cables which are an integral part of the process to convert solar energy into electrical energy. To protect the farmers of India from operational and fire hazards as well as to provide a cost-effective energy solution, Axelon came up with High-Quality Flat submersible cables.These are just a few examples to showcase how ‘Axelon’ has revolutionized in upgrading and introducing its products along with the ever-changing technological surroundings. The most astounding innovation of the company is its EQUILAY BUNCH Technology in single-core magnum wires, which is finely Bunched on German Machines in such a way to reduce Air Gap between copper strands and thus reduce the overall diameter, thus improving the Current Carrying Capacity and hence leading to energy savings. Axelon has been one of the first ones to bring this innovation to the Indian subcontinent. The company knows how to pace along with the environment, yet it has been successful also in the long run due to keeping quality as its most important aspect. Axelon has an entire basket of LT range of Cables and wires like House wires, Single Core and Multicore Core flexibles, Flat Submersible Cables, Solar and Auto cables, Instrumentation Shielded Cables, Control Cables, Copper and Aluminium Power Cables and much more; which puts the company one step ahead of others in the industry.

Axelon Cables is a BIS, ISO:9001, ISO:14001, ISO:45001, CE, ROHS, and CPRI certified company, along with meeting other global standards. Spread over 2,00,000 square feet, the entire infrastructure of Axelon Industries is fully automated and has been imported from Neihoff, Germany.