Charu Creation Designer Boutique received the Award for the Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year at GEA2023

New Delhi [India], May 12 (/SRV): Charu Bhatnagar, owner of the "Charu Creation Designer Boutique", won the most coveted Global Excellence Award 2023 for the "Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year". The award recognizes the efforts and contributions made by the company in the field of fashion and design. The GEA2023 was conducted by Brand Empower, a leading market research, PR, and branding agency founded by the visionary entrepreneur Rahul Ranjan Singh. This prestigious award was presented to Charu Bhatnagar by the stunning Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Charu Bhatnagar, who was born and brought up in Lucknow (UP), has been in the field of designing since the age of 17. During the initial days of her journey, she had designed dresses for Shiamak Davar Summer Camp events and Frankfinn Air Hostess Training Institute, Lucknow for continuous 5 years. She moved to Bangalore after her marriage in 2009 and started her Boutique journey in Bangalore with a mere investment of Rs 5000. In the journey of tailoring, she initially employed one skilled worker and within no time, her team has increased its number to 25.

Her boutique always stands for quality, punctuality and sincerity. The boutique specializes in providing high-quality, designer ethnic wear for women, including sarees, lehengas, suits, and gowns. The primary goal of the boutique is to provide clients with personalized design solutions that suit their unique needs. According to Charu Bhatnagar, "We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes our commitment to excellence in the field of fashion and design. We believe that every individual is unique, and their clothing should reflect their personality and style. Charu Creation Designer Boutique is breaking numerous myths in the "Line of Stitching" by their Authentic Motto of On-time Delivery, Immediate Alterations, No Reminders and No Follow-ups."

The GEA2023 was conducted by the leading market research, PR, and branding company Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. Rahul Ranjan Singh is the CEO of Brand Empower, aims to foster more creativity, energy, enthusiasm, innovation, and a zeal for excellence amongst the budding as well as established entrepreneurs. Brand Empower strives to help MSMEs to push their envelope and expand their business by giving them the recognition that they deserve.

Charu Creation Designer Boutique shares a large amount of their profit with their tailors thereby changing their lifestyle and standard of living. That is the reason why they have the same team working for the past 14 years. The boutique has a record of establishing a genuine bond with their customers and that's the reason why the boutique was not closed even on a single day during Corona times (2020-21). Charu's money management is so structured that she never had an overdue payment since the induction of the Boutique (including tailor's salaries, rent, bills, etc.).

Charu Bhatnagar's success story is an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to make a mark in the field of fashion and design. Her journey from a small investment of Rs 5000 to a team of 25 skilled workers and the title of the "Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year" is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and passion. Charu Bhatnagar's success story is an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs, and her focus on customer relationship, money management and time management sets an example for others to follow.

