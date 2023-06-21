Chattels Design Redefines Home Interiors: Step Inside their Trendsetting Experience Centre in Whitefield, Bangalore

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 21: Chattels Design, a leading home interior design firm that offers highly innovative interior solutions at affordable prices, has recently launched its experience centre in Whitefield, Bangalore. This state-of-the-art centre is designed to provide clients with an immersive experience, allowing them to explore luxurious interiors, interact with a wide range of home decor and furnishings, and receive personalized design consultations from a team of experienced Interior Designers in Bangalore. Since its inception in 2019, Chattels Design has designed more than 350+ homes.

Spread over 3,000 sq. ft. the experience centre is a one-stop shop for all interior designing needs. The centre boasts of fully furnished and accessorized rooms, showcasing different design styles and concepts, from traditional to modern, rustic to contemporary. The clients can draw inspiration for their own homes by experiencing these designs in a real-life setting, while choosing from a variety of fabrics, finishes, and designs to create their own unique pieces that perfectly complement their home's style and decor.

Chattels Design has built a vertically integrated business model with their own designers, workforce, and in-house factory in Bangalore. The in-house factory offers direct manufacturer-to-consumer solution, ensuring high-quality and customized solutions.

What sets them apart is their personalized services, which are provided by a team of experienced interior designers and a production team. These teams offer design consultations and expert advice to assist customers in creating bespoke pieces and achieving a stylish look for their homes. Currently, Chattels Design delivers homes that are designed and executed in 45-60 days, backed by up to 10-year warranty.

On the occasion of the grand launch, Itisha Jalan, Founder of Chattels Design, expressed her excitement stating, "We are delighted to launch our new experience center in Bangalore, which marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide world-class home interior solutions to our customers. Our centre is designed to provide a one-of-a-kind experience where customers can touch, feel, and experience our designs in a real-life setting. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new centre and helping them design their dream homes."

The experience center is open seven days a week, from 10 am to 7 pm, located on the 3rd floor, 209, Saranya Square, Varthur Rd, Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560066.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor