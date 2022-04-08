Chem Academy organizes "Jashn-e-Kamyabi" to felicitate its topper students

Chem Academy, a coaching institute with 10000-plus Selections in IIT JAM | CSIR NET | GATE | TIFR | UPSC | Jobs Exam and other M.Sc. based entrance exams like DU, BHU, HCU etc., always takes pride to acknowledge and recognize the achievements of its students, and this year, even with the pandemic being around, students of Chem Academy have broken all records with:

- 7 Students in the Top 10 in IIT JAM CY-2022 including AIR-1, 2, 3,4,6,8,10, and 70+ Students in the Top 100.

- 8 Students in the Top 10 in CSIR NET JUNE CH-2021 including AIR-1(LS), 2(JRF), 4(JRF), 4(LS), 5(JRF), 7(LS), 9(JRF), 10(JRF), and 60+ Students in the Top 100.

- 4 Students in the Top 10 in GATE CY-2022 including AIR-1, 2, 6, 9, and 35+ Students in the Top 100.

- AIR 1 and AIR 3 in UPSC GEOCHEMIST

Chem Academy Students Bagged AIR -1 in IIT JAM CY-2022, GATE CY-2022, CSIR NET JUNE CH-2021( Result Announced in Feb 2022), and UPSC GEOCHEMIST.

Chem Academy once again created history by delivering exceptional results in IIT JAM (CY), GATE (CY), CSIR NET (CH), UPSC GEOCHEMIST Examination, These Exams are the country's most prestigious entrance exams conducted by IITs and Other prominent institutions.

"Jashn-e-Kamyabi" - Annual Felicitation Program was attended by more than 500 Top Rankers with their parents and families from all across the country. All the topper students were invited to the stage one by one and honoured with trophies and certificates of appreciation by the esteemed Er. Ved Prakash Sharma (Educationist, Founder-Chem Academy) and all Faculty members. The Topmost performers were also given Trophies, Medal, Certificates of appreciation, and scholarships for further studies.

Er. Ved Prakash Sharma (Educationist, Founder-Chem Academy), Popularly known as "God of Chemistry" by his students, an educationist with over a decade of experience has numerous contributions and accolades in the Chemistry field, holds great respect and admiration by all Chemistry fraternity within India and abroad congratulated all the toppers and acknowledged the efforts of students as they continued to remain focussed to their goals and chem academy ensured they flourish with flying numbers.

Er. Ved Prakash Sharma, thanked all the associated faculty members, All the non-teaching staff who gave their heart and soul and worked tirelessly to ensure students remain at the centre of the ecosystem and counted student's success as self-success.

Pradeep Rajput (CEO, Chem Academy) narrated Chem Academy's history which has produced 45+ AIR 1 in IIT JAM, CSIR NET, GATE, Other M.Sc. Examination, UPSC, and Geo-Chemist, With more than 65 per cent of Students (M.Sc Chemistry) in IITs and NITs are from Chem Academy, with 4 National and International Level Awards in the field of higher education congratulated all toppers for their results vowed to impact many more students in upcoming years.

Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic it was a challenge to make Chem Academy's ecosystem available to all aspiring students so that exams preparation remains undisturbed. Chem Academy adopted and excelled in technology-based Online Learning to ensure it reaches to masses and all the students who are at their respective homes amidst lockdown should not refrain from quality learning. With over 200K-plus learners spread in 2000-plus Cities shows the level of trust within the student's community for Chem Academy. Chem Academy have also provided exceptional results in IITJAM, CSIR NET, GATE - For Physics, Maths, Biotechnology and Life Science under the banner of VedPrep.

The Event ended with All Chem Academy staff, CEO and Founder vowed and narrated their mission to touch more than 90 per cent of aspirants across the country to enable their exam preparation for IIT-JAM, CSIR NET, GATE, UPSC and Other M.Sc entrance exams with quality learning in a cost-effective way.

