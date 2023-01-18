Chennai will host the fifth edition of The Professional Speaking Summit 2023

The largest gathering of professional speakers in India to hone their craft

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), January 18: The Professional Speakers’ Association of India (PSAI), is organizing the Professional Speakers Summit (PSS) 2023, an annual gathering of professional and public speakers from the APAC region. The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency on January 27 and 28. The fifth edition is back in Chennai, where it made its initial debut. Both experienced speakers and aspiring speakers can learn from each other, work together, network, and share their experiences at the event. The summit, with the theme “Explore, Excel, Expand,” is India’s largest gathering of professional speakers under one roof. It is designed for aspiring and experienced speakers to learn how to convert paid speaking engagements, uses social media to build their thought leadership, and more.

This two-day event is dedicated to learning and sharing knowledge on the best practices in professional speaking, including marketing, positioning, branding, productization, speaker bureaus, client management, and, of course, handling international audiences.

“By fostering a global mindset, the main goal is to assist speakers in improving their performance in the “business” of speaking and enabling them to accept speaking engagements all over the world. Unquestionably, there is a need for professional speakers to “Speak Global,” and the PSAI Summit 2023 provides them with the chance to explore, excel and expand their speaking careers while exchanging ideas and information to help them do so.” said Vinay Pushpakaran, Speaker Chair for PSS 2023.

A distinguished and seasoned group of professional speakers from all over the world will congregate at the PSAI Summit 2023 to exchange best speaking practices. The summit will give speakers the chance to connect with peers and subject-matter specialists in the field of professional speaking and to have in-depth conversations with them. Past summits have seen the presence of internationally renowned speakers, and this year is no exception.

“It takes into account the new possibilities and horizons that have emerged since COVID, expanding both our online and offline horizons. We are holding a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and masterclasses with industry experts to share strategies, mindsets, and tools for exploring, growing, and excelling in the speaking business in India as we shift our focus from revival to growth. One of the signature events of the summit is ‘The Think Tank’ – a panel discussion featuring speaking association leaders of 5 Asian countries who are coming together for the first time in India to discuss strategies to collaborate and build our speaking business together”, added Vinay Pushpakaran, PSS 2023 Speaker Chair.

Martin Laschkolnig, the president of the Global Speakers Federation, Marianna Pascal, an expert in intercultural communication, Avi Liran, CSP and a chief delight officer, and Lenny Ravich, an 86-year-old humourist and gestalt master are just a few of the speakers. Among the others are Janaki Sabesh, actor, storyteller, and author; Rael Bricker; Kiruna Shankar, past president of PSAI; and Pravin Shekar, the Outlier Marketer.

Some of the sessions include:

Keynote on: What’s holding you back? by Martin Laschkolnig

Keynote on: Delivering Delight by Avi Liran

Strategic One-Page Plan for Your Speaking Business by Rael Bricker

The Black Box Thinking for Speakers by Afeef Hussain

Masterclass on Authentic positioning by Ayesha J Bibha

Professional speakers, coaches, consultants, trainers, and influencers from India will find the PSAI Summit 2023 to be a fantastic venue for learning and networking. The conference is packed with insightful panel discussions and master classes on many important topics related to speaking internationally. The tickets for the same event are available on their website. Visit https://events.psai.in/PSS2023

The Professional Speakers Association of India (PSAI) is the unified voice of Indian professional speakers. The PSAI has been formed to help build a strong community to help individuals enhance their professional speaking careers globally. They are proud to be part of the Global Speakers Federation, an organization of 17 National Speaking Associations of 17 countries, which include the USA, France, Singapore, Canada, Russia, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, South Africa, Sweden, Netherland, UK/Ireland, New Zealand, India, Philippines, and Germany. In order for members to master their trade, PSAI offers them a lifetime of comprehensive mentoring, resources, and networking opportunities. They have a strong commitment to professionalism and consistently work to improve the landscape for the services sector. The association is changing the world we live in with the help of its audience and members. It requires the enthusiasm and ongoing support of others to succeed in all areas. They support fostering an environment that is kind, encouraging, and welcoming so that everyone can prosper. http://www.psai.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor