Chennais Amirta Launches International Aviation College, Partners with Malaysia and Singapore universities

The Park, Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31: Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions, a leading name in hospitality education for 14 years with over 25,000 placements, expands its horizons with two exciting MoUs. The institution hosted a press meet to share the success of global connections to benefit its students with international exposure and earnings. R. Boomeenaathan, the Chairman of Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions proudly shared the details of the Groups two recent international MoUs titled Forging Global Ties with University College of Aviation Malaysia (UniCAM) and Birmingham Academy Singapore.

About the MoU with UniCAM

Chennais Amirta has ventured into aviation education by launching an international aviation college by the signing of an MoU with the University College of Aviation Malaysia (UniCAM). The MoU was signed between Mr R. Boomeenaathan, the Chairman of Chennais Amirta and Prof. Dr Capt. Ab Manam Bin Mansoor, the Chairman of UniCAM on May 17, 2024, during a press conference held at The Residency Towers in Chennai. The aviation college offers undergraduate programs (B.Sc. Air Transport; B.A. Aviation; and Diploma in Aviation & Tourism Management) alongside several value-added courses. The curriculum boasts international exposure with a two-year study stint at Chennais Amirta International Aviation College and a one-year study and practice at UniCAM, where the students will be offered internships at the international airport, Malaysia. This unparalleled program aims to equip students with practical skills, global perspectives, and hands-on experience in the dynamic aviation industry.

Value Added Benefits

Opportunity to study within a high-tech infrastructure of 40,000 Sqft that perfectly simulates an international airport in the heart of Chennai, providing an authentic and immersive learning environment.

Potential to earn while studying with part-time positions offering of Rs. 8,000 15,000 per month during the course of the study.

Benefit from the add-on courses on Personality Development; Personal Grooming; IATA Training; Spoken English and Hindi.

Opportunity to gain work experience at an international airport while pursuing their studies.

Job opportunity as Airport Manager, Ground Staff Manager, Air Traffic Controller, Cargo Manager, Aerodrome Officer, Security Officer, First Officer, Flight Attendant, Baggage Handler, Customer Service Executive, Ground Staff, etc. in 60 different departments.

About the MoU with Birmingham Academy Singapore: Mr R. Boomeenaathan, the Chairman of Chennais Amirta shared about another landmark international MoU that was signed by him and Mr Ng Joon Peng, the Chairman of Birmingham Academy Singapore at the Taj Club House in Chennai on May 18, 2024.

Tri-nation Study: Key Aspect of the Course

The MoU between Chennais Amirta and Birmingham Academy Singapore offers the students a unique opportunity to pursue their studies in Hotel Management across 3 countries.

During the first year, the students get to study at Chennais Amirta in Chennai to get a Diploma from Birmingham Academy.

During the second year, the students get to study at Birmingham Academy in Singapore along with a paid internship of up to SGD 1,500 per month - approximately one lakh INR as internship stipend to get an Advanced Diploma, paving the way for several degree options abroad.

During the third year, the students get into the degree programme in the UK for one year at De Montfort University where the students also gain work experience through a paid internship in the UK to earn up to £2,000 per month - approximately two lakhs INR per month as internship stipend.

R. Boomeenaathan, the Chairman of Chennais Amirta said that the two partnerships represent a significant leap forward in Chennai Amirtas commitment to delivering world class aviation and hospitality education. C Sumeesh Mohan Assistant Director of Human Resources, Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru and Romilla Ghosh Human Resource Manager, The Chancellery Pavilion , Bengaluru commended Chennais Amirta for its exceptional offerings and praised its students for their professional excellence.

Chennais Amirta College of Aviation and Hotel Management

Chennais Amirta is a leading institution in hospitality education with five campuses in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Khairatabad and Vijayawada, known for its rigorous curriculum and strong industry connections. In a remarkable achievement, Chennais Amirta students secured 3 Gold, 6 Silver & 1 Bronze at the 2024 IKA Culinary Olympics - Germany, marking a historic first for India in the competition's 124-year history. Recently the students of Chennais Amirta made history once more by securing 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 6 Bronze medals at the Emirates International Salon Culinaire held in Sharjah, UAE, where their works were presented before approximately twenty juries. India has won this gold medal for the first time in 27 years in the history of Emirates International Salon Culinaire.

The press meet was graced by the presence of the dignitaries from Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions: Kavitha Nandakumar, CEO; Leo Prasath, CAD; Dr T. Milton, Dean; Banumathi, Head - University Affairs and Deepesh Raj Vice Principal of Bengaluru Campus.

For further details contact: 9394400700

