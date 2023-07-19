Chennai’s Largest exclusive seafood company, Freshma plans to launch 4 brand-new stores in Mogappair, OMR, Adayar & Ambattur area

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 19: Freshma, one of the leading omnichannel fresh seafood retailers in South India, has planned to launch 4 new retail outlets in Chennai's Mogappair, OMR, Adayar, and Ambattur neighborhoods. In addition to the existing widely popular stores in Gowriwakkam, Anna Nagar, Rajakilpakkam , Egmore and Vadapalani, with the new stores, the Chennai-based D2C brand seeks to increase its market share. The company plans to launch ten plus stores in the following financial year, an ambitious expansion plan followed by the venture's first-rate performance in the last financial year when the brand, under the famous RRK Retail Pvt. Ltd., grossed a whopping 15 crore turnover.

What sets Freshma apart from other fish vendors, it offers premium quality fresh fish and seafood at competitive wet market rates but adds to purchase the appeal, cleanliness, and convenience that come with a customer-centric brand. Already, Freshma stores in Chennai witness a jaw-dropping 35,000+ footfall per month. Therefore, with this expansion, the company seeks to bolster its traction further and gear to be a prominent name in the rapidly growing fish market in India, which is expected to grow at a massive 10.5% CAGR between 2021 to 2026 and is projected to be worth INR 2,243 billion by the end of 2026.

About the launch of the stores, R. Rajesh Kumar, Managing Director said, "We are thrilled to launch 4 new retail stores. This would amplify our reach to the customers who have shown such immense appreciation for our efforts of bringing to the table 100% chemical-free fish. We reckon that in India there is a massive appeal of touching and feeling the produce before purchasing, and in that regard, the new stores in the popular Chennai zones were much anticipated."

Outlining the brand ideology, R. Rajesh Kumar, Managing Director continued, "We are living at a time when while the market is getting flooded with artificial preservatives and stored food, the people are growing more and more health conscious. This means in their choice of fish what they need is a fresh, delectable array of choices but as they are busy with the modern fast-paced life, they need these solutions at their fingertips or at least in the neighborhood. This is where we strive to create value. Cutting out the prices of middlemen, we have set up a strong network of fishermen and farmers who give us access to their select produce. Our solid network allows us to reach consumers at the earliest and at with the best quality."

Much like its robust offline sales, the Freshma application launched by the brand in October 2022, is a hit among consumers, as it records over a robust 5000 monthly orders. Moreover, attesting to its popularity, the application clocked, within a short time of its launch, around 50,000 downloads across the Google Play store and Apple Store.

The strong online presence of Freshma shows the brand's commitment to serving the ever-busy consumer of the day who while being health conscious about the choice of fish, don't have the time to visit the market to buy fresh seafood. Also, worth noting that online sales of the brand have been rising since its inception in November, 2022. Currently, the seafood company sees a 50-50 sales split between offline and online avenues, which means that the company has strategically remained abreast with the online meat delivery trend, which has grown 2.5-3X since the pandemic.

Powering the massive operations of Freshma is the vision of its Managing Director, R. Rajesh Kumar, who leads a robust team of individuals, dedicated to taking the company to greater heights of success. For the coming years as well, the company is poised to continue on its path of excellent service.

