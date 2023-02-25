Child Help Foundation Celebrates World NGO Day by Spreading Love and Providing Nutrition

~ World NGO Day is celebrated on 27th February every year ~

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Child Help Foundation, a Pan India non-profit organization, is celebrating World NGO Day on 27th February with the noble motive of spreading love and providing nutrition to underprivileged people across Mumbai. World NGO Day will be celebrated globally to honor the hard work of NGOs.

Child Help Foundation propagates the ‘culture of giving’ with the mission of changing lives by reaching out to the underprivileged section of society and making all possible efforts to provide them with a bright future. In the last 12 years, the NGO has taken major initiatives to bring visible change in society by helping children and underprivileged people. They plan and undertake various campaigns for underprivileged children, their families, the environment, and society at large. CHF’s aim is to reach the maximum number of people in need across India and become an NGO that is approachable to all in difficult times. Child Help Foundation’s team is always at service to people in need.

Apart from the various charitable activities and campaigns, the NGO also helps women in getting financial freedom or employment by making them skilled in areas such as tailoring, nursing, and beauty. They have also provided thousands of children with health and nutrition facilities as well as good quality education. They have helped children with major illnesses by providing them with the right medication and health support. The NGO has constantly been propagating the value of hygiene and sanitation by organizing various campaigns across the country. They have built several toilets and urinals equipped with proper sanitation facilities. CHF also takes care of Sustainability & Maintenance by building Usable, Efficient Toilets in rural and tribal regions.

Talking about the achievements of Child Help Foundation Mr. Shaji Varghese, CEO of Child Help Foundation, said, “We are thrilled to announce that the Child Help Foundation won the ‘NGO Leadership Award’ for the category ‘Health’, ‘Education to the Girl Child’ and ‘Village Development’ on World CSR Day in recognition of our exceptional contributions towards corporate social responsibility. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to making a positive impact and changing society and the environment. We are honoured to be acknowledged for our efforts, and it motivates us to continue striving towards a better and sustainable world. We thank the organizers of the CSR Awards for recognizing our work and inspiring us to do more for the betterment of our planet and communities.”

Child Help Foundation has also won Mahatma Award for Health, Education to the Girl Child and Village Development. Recently CHF won First Prize in Tata Mumbai Marathon for their initiative of opening Baby Feeding Centers in the hospitals of Mumbai and other states as well.

On this World NGO Day Child Help Foundation needs extended hands of help to provide nutrition-deprived families with proper ration for a month. Contribution from volunteers can help CHF to distribute essentials for meals like grains and pulses and sanitation necessities to the underprivileged families of Mumbai. CHF has offices pan India to provide, extend and volunteer help in the respective cities.

Here is a list of things you can donate

1. Rice

2. Dal

3. All Pulses & Grains

4. Oil (Cooking/Hair)

5. Soap & Washing Powder

6. Flour Packets (any)

7. Sanitary Napkins

8. Wheat

9. Poha / Rava / Peanuts

10. Sugar

11. Salt

These items will directly go to the community, old age homes, and childcare institutes with which Child Help Foundation is associated.

To know more, visit: https://in.childhelpfoundation.in/index.php/Page/contact_us

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor