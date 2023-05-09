Child Help Foundation (CHF) Becomes NikshayMitra for Tuberculosis Patients and Distributed Nutritional Kit in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Child Help Foundation (CHF), along with the crowdfunding partner Filaantro, worked together for the latest Initiative called ‘NikshayMitra’ to help patients suffering from Tuberculosis (TB) in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The initiative has been successfully implemented with the help of the implementation partner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in Mumbai. On 17th September 2022, The Honorable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, appealed to everyone to become a part of NikshayMitra by helping patients suffering from Tuberculosis and to take this initiative forward CHF decided to distribute nutrition kits to forty children suffering from Tuberculosis in Mulund, Maharashtra on a monthly basis for the next six months. Each kit is worth Rs 600.

Tuberculosis is a preventable disease, but due to a lack of access to hygienic food and resources, it becomes difficult for the poor to get treated. ‘The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt; the campaign was thus announced on 9th September 2022 to eradicate tuberculosis by the year 2025.

Talking about Child Help Foundation’s (CHF) contribution towards NikshayMitra, Mr. Shaji Varghese, CEO of Child Help Foundation, said, “We recognize the danger that tuberculosis possesses. We live in a country where garbage piles can be found near residential areas, so it is no surprise that many people are prone to tuberculosis. To manage the same, our team regularly conducts campaigns to make sure that we clean the vicinity and encourage people to keep their surroundings clean, but I also recognize that some people have no choice but to live in such dwellings. Therefore, Child Help Foundation, along with Filaantro, have decided to become ‘NikshayMitra’ and joined hands with our implementation partner- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). I would also encourage others to support us in our mission.”

This Nutritional Kit includes 2kg Rice, 2kg Wheat flour, 2kg Groundnut, 500 gms Tur Dal, 500 gms Moong Dal, 500 gms Jaggery, 250 gms Dates, 1 litre of Groundnut/Sunflower oil, 250 grams of Rajma and 250 grams Red Gram (Lal Chana).

The Child Help Foundation is committed to the nation’s cause of making India Tuberculosis-free by 2025. Filaantro calls for our contribution to do their part for this noble mission. With our overwhelming support, CHF might be able to increase the number of beneficiaries and continue the good work for more than six months.

We request and encourage people to donate so that the NGO can provide these nutritional kits to more people in need and underprivileged children. Share this campaign with your friends and family members to increase the reach of our mission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor