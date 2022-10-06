'Chile is not Chili' event organised by ProChile

The India office of ProChile, the agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile, which promotes the export of Chilean goods and services and whose role is to boost the commercial relationship between Chile and India hosted a one-of-a-kind event titled "Chile is not Chili" on September 30, 2022.

The event was hosted at Hotel Claridges in New Delhi and saw the participation of leading Indian food, travel and lifestyle writers, influencers and enthusiasts. The dinner was hosted and curated by famous food historian and columnist- Anoothi Vishal and reimagined by Chef Vivek Rana, the Executive Chef at The Claridges. The festive menu was a perfect amalgamation of two cultures. The campaign is especially targeted to create awareness among many Indians about Chile and its food and culture.

A survey conducted showed that while Indian trade is very familiar with Chile and the two countries are doing regular business, many Indian consumers still were not aware of Chile, the country. Many in fact confused Chile with Chili (spice).

Hence, ProChile India curated this of kind campaign titled #ChileIsNotChili. As part of the outreach, many celebrated Indian chefs and influencers will be posting about Chile and encouraging their followers to know about the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Chile to India, Juan Angulo, remarked that "Chile and India share a tremendous relationship that is based on shared values. Economic partnership between the two countries continues to grow and food and tourism are very important parts of this. Indians are slowly getting a taste of Chilean foods and are beginning to appreciate the quality that Chilean produce brings. Chile is bestowed with a unique topography to make Chile a phytosanitary island. This is a primary reason for the high quality of produce that comes from there, Ambassador Angulo added.

Marcela Alejandra Zuniga Alegria, Trade Commissioner of ProChile in India said that the goal of ProChile is to bring Chile closer to India and improve the visibility of Chile, as a country, supplier and partner. ProChile is a nonprofit entity, whose main objective is to improve bilateral trade between both countries. We hope that #ChileisnotChili will provide an opportunity for Indians to know and connect with Chile, its flavours and its people.

For further information, please contact:

Pooja Gupta

9999515397/ pooja@intelliquo.in

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor