Chitkara University breaks new ground with online MBA in Data Science and AI, backed by knowledge partnership with EY India

PNN

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 8: Chitkara University, through its knowledge partnership with EY, introduces a pioneering online MBA program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence - the first of its kind in India. This forward-thinking initiative equips future leaders with vital Data Science and AI proficiencies, empowering them to drive innovation and organizational success through data-driven decision-making, meeting the rapidly evolving demands of the digital age.

Leveraging EY's global competence, the online MBA in Data Science and AI offers a meticulously crafted curriculum that seamlessly integrates rigorous academic training with invaluable practical insights from seasoned industry experts. This unique program combines business education with training in Data Science, machine learning, and AI, enabling students to effectively navigate complex business scenarios by leveraging the transformative power of these technologies to achieve sustainable competitive advantages.

"Chitkara University's online MBA in Data Science and AI, in collaboration with EY India as our knowledge partner, is a pioneering program engineered to meet the evolving needs of the digital era head-on," said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University Punjab and Chitkara University Himachal Pradesh. "By harmonizing academic rigor with real-world expertise, offering extensive learning opportunities, and providing comprehensive placement support, we are paving the way for a new generation of data-savvy leaders who will drive innovation and efficiency in a data-driven world."

The program's unique selling point is its immersive learning experience, featuring masterclass sessions led by industry experts in Data Science and AI from EY India. These interactive sessions provide students exclusive access to cutting-edge knowledge and insights, keeping them updated with industry trends and best practices.

Recognizing the pivotal role of strategic career guidance, the online MBA in Data Science and AI provides comprehensive placement support, including customized resume-building workshops and interview preparation sessions. This holistic approach empowers graduates to confidently navigate the job market and secure coveted roles at the intersection of business and technology.

Students will have access to specialized courses from LinkedIn Learning and Coursera, covering diverse topics in Data Science and AI. This collaboration ensures a well-rounded education, integrating theory with practical applications. The program also includes access to Harvard Business Publishing's global case studies, allowing students to understand the real-world implications of their learning and how to apply their knowledge in business contexts. This exposure to best practices prepares students for diverse professional environments.

With its pioneering vision and industry-validated curriculum, the Chitkara University online MBA in Data Science and AI is poised to reshape the educational landscape, producing a new breed of data-driven leaders who will chart the course for organizational success in the digital era.

To learn more about the online MBA in Data Science and AI in Knowledge Partnership with EY, visit www.onlinechitkarau.com

Chitkara University: Chitkara University is a private university located in Rajpura, Punjab, India. It offers undergraduate programs, post-graduate program and doctoral programs in fields like Engineering, Management, Pharmacy and other courses in Health Sciences, Nursing, Hospitality, Art & Design, and Education. Chitkara University was founded by the Punjab State Legislature under "The Chitkara University Act" in 2010. The university comes under the establishment of the Chitkara Educational Trust based in Chandigarh and founded by Dr Ashok K Chitkara and Dr Madhu Chitkara in 1998.

EY: EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor