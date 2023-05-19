Chitkara University celebrates Heritage of Punjab with VIRSA 2023

Chandigarh [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Department of Communication Design, Chitkara Design School, organised the biannual festival "VIRSA 2023" recently at Alpha Zone, Chitkara University, Punjab, to celebrate the heritage and culture of Punjab.

The aim of the event was to bring the focus on the dying crafts and traditions of Punjab and included live performances, competitions, workshops, craft of Punjab stalls, sports activities and food counters. VIRSA will be a biannual festival celebrating the Culture and Heritage of Punjab.

More than 15 prominent artists and craftsmen participated in the festival and showcased their skills. There were stalls by Calligraphy Artists, Gut Prandi, Kite Making, Potter, Patiala Jutti and more.

Patiala-based Machine Embroidery Artist Arun Kumar Bajaj, also known as Needle Man, was present at the festival. His name is registered in the India Book of Records for his unique Lord Krishna Embroidery.

Phulkari makers Bassi Pathana, a venture under Mehar Baba Charitable Trust, displayed their Phulkari work at the event and demonstrated the process of making Phulkari. They also did a live Mehndi session. Moreover, Dr Davinder Kaur Dhatt, who has won the State Award twice for Craft Items, displayed her handmade traditional dolls or Guddiyan Patole.

Four ventures under Startup Punjab and two startups under Chitkara University participated in the festival and showcased their products. The name of the startups is Kathkhilona by Asst Prof. Gurinder Pal Singh and Earthy Tales by Prof. Manpal Singh Setia.

Moreover, Prof. DS Kapoor, Former Principal of Government College of Art, Chandigarh, launched a book during the event on the history & heritage of the state.

The festival concluded with cultural performances, including Bhangra and Gidda, by the students of Chitkara University.

