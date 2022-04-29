Chitkara University dominates Times Higher Education World University Rankings-2022

Chitkara University has been ranked 4th in India in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings-2022 and is among the top 5 in almost every individual United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The University has taken a quantum leap in Global rankings also and is now ranked between 201 to 300 among 1400+ universities from over 100 countries across the world which speaks volumes about the far reaching impact of research, outreach and teaching at Chitkara University.

Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings assess the impact of a university on the society through its contributions toward the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the UN in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and to ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

The rankings provide the definitive list of the world's best universities, with an emphasis on the research mission. It is the only global university league table to judge research-intensive universities across all of their core missions: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); industry income (knowledge transfer) and international outlook (staff, students and research). Trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments and industry experts, this year's ranking revealed how the COVID-19 pandemic has started to shift global higher education performance.

On the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "Chitkara University has always strived towards excellence and we provide our students and staff with ample opportunities and a progressive environment to make them competent to take on every challenge. We work with the intent to nurture the future and make this nation proud."

Chitkara University is a leading non-profit, NAAC A+ Accredited private University of Chandigarh with more than 10,000 students and 800 full-time faculty spread across various academic disciplines. Chitkara University has been at the forefront of higher education in North India and boasts of a learning environment that represents a unique blend of distinguished faculty, brilliant students with strong industry collaborations and extensive partnerships with International Universities. Since its inception of the Punjab campus in the year 2002 and further establishment as a University in 2010, Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student "Industry ready".

Chitkara University's academic programs have been ranked among the top 50 programs in the country and speak volumes about strong academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections and state of the art campus facilities.

For more information, please visit: .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor