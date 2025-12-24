Chitkara University Hosts Second Edition of 'Never Ending Story' Storytelling Festival

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], December 24: Chitkara University successfully concluded the second edition of Never Ending Story, a two-day storytelling festival organised by the Chitkara Design School recently. The festival brought together leading industry practitioners, design academicians, filmmakers, musicians, and professional storytellers from across the country, creating a dynamic platform for dialogue, learning, and creative exchange.

The festival opened with evocative musical performances by renowned artists Bindhu Malini and Lalon, whose compositions drew from Sufi, Bhakti, and experimental traditions, setting an immersive tone for the event. A keynote Design Dialogue, featured an eminent panel comprising Azmina Poddar, Dr. Sherline Pimenta, Pushpendra Nath Misra, Nina Sabnani, and Ramneek Majithia. The discussion explored the future of design education, the impact of technology on creative practices, and the evolving responsibilities of design institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University said, "Storytelling lies at the heart of design, culture, and human connection. Platforms such as Never Ending Story empower students to think critically, create fearlessly, and engage meaningfully with the world around them. At Chitkara University, we remain committed to nurturing creative ecosystems that combine academic rigor with real-world relevance."

Across both days, students engaged in specialised workshops on AI and design, storytelling methodologies, sound design, humour in communication, improvisational music, narrative gaming, bookbinding, illustration, and play-based storytelling. The festival also showcased a student short film program featuring entries from design institutions across India, culminating in a screening of Jai Mata Ji - Let's Rock by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, followed by an insightful panel discussion with leading filmmakers and sound designers. The second edition of Never Ending Story ensured Chitkara University's commitment to experiential learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, and sustained engagement with industry experts, offering students a vibrant space to experiment, reflect, and develop their creative voices in dialogue with accomplished practitioners.

Chitkara University is a distinguished private institution known for its commitment to fostering academic excellence, research, and innovation across various disciplines. With a focus on creating leaders of tomorrow, the university offers a wide array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to succeed in an ever-evolving global landscape.

For more information visit : www.chitkara.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor