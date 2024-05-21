Chitkara University Welcomes LG Soft India Team for Internship Drive

NewsVoir

Chandigarh/ Punjab [India], May 21: Chitkara University is thrilled to announce the visit of the HR and Engineering teams from LG Soft India for an exclusive internship drive targeting the Batch of 2025 Engineering students. This event marks a significant step in our longstanding association with LG Soft India, a partnership that has flourished over the past eight years.

Scheduled to take place at our Rajpura campus on the 22nd and 23rd of May, this internship drive represents LG Soft India's commitment to nurturing young talent and providing invaluable industry exposure to aspiring engineers. LG Soft India, renowned for its innovation and excellence in the tech industry, offers our students a golden opportunity to gain valuable experience.

This campus visit not only showcases the strong bond between Chitkara University and LG Soft India but also highlights our shared commitment to academic and professional development. At Chitkara University, we prioritise industry-readiness by actively involving industry leaders in curriculum development and various stages of our students' education. This approach ensures our graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the professional world.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, expressed her enthusiasm about the event, "We are delighted to welcome LG Soft India to our campus. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing students with industry-relevant experiences that bridge the gap between academia and the professional world."

We extend our best wishes to our talented students as they prepare to demonstrate their skills and potential. The upcoming internship drive reflects Chitkara University's dedication to providing our students with premier opportunities that pave the way for their future success.

As we welcome LG Soft India to our campus, we look forward to a fruitful engagement that will undoubtedly benefit our students and enhance the collaborative spirit between our institution and one of the leading names in the tech industry.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning, Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara University get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

