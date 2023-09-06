Choose from a List of Home Loan Providers on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, allows borrowers to apply for a Home Loan through a convenient digital process. One can get a loan of up to Rs. 15 Crores with tenure ranging up to 40 years. With interest rates starting from 8.50 per cent, borrowers can choose from a variety of options.

Individuals can apply for a home loan by simply providing their basic personal and professional details.

Here is a list of home loan partners available on Bajaj Markets and their respective loan amounts and tenure.

* The loan terms mentioned above are subject to change at the lenders’ discretion

You can enjoy a smooth application process and hassle-free document submission on Bajaj Markets. Furthermore, you can explore other financial products like insurance, credit cards, and various investment options. To get started, you can visit the official website or download the Bajaj Markets app.

