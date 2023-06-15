Choose From Multiple FD Partners and Invest Stress-Free on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, allows one easy access to fixed deposit schemes from various issuers. Interested individuals can invest in an FD on the platform after comparing interest rates from different FD issuers and their features.

One can enjoy attractive interest rates of up to 8.60% p.a. by choosing from issuers such as:

- Bajaj Finance

- PNB Housing Finance

- Mahindra Finance

Interested individuals can open a fixed deposit from any of these issuers following a hassle-free digital process on the platform. Some of the benefits of investing in fixed deposits through Bajaj Markets include:

- Competitive interest rates

- Choice of tenures, going up to 10 years

- Fast and convenient online investment process

- Variety of payout frequencies, at chosen intervals or at maturity

- Access to a free, online FD calculator to forecast returns and plan better

On the platform, one can also learn about the unique benefits of various FDs along with their interest rates for senior citizens and special tenors. Investors can also view the issuers' safety ratings from agencies such as ICRA, CARE and CRISIL.

All this helps one make the best investment decision, be it to meet a short-term or long-term goal. One can get started on a wealth-building journey with ease on the Bajaj Markets website or application, where one can also choose other investment avenues and credit facilities.

