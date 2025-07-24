Chull Wali Chai Introduces Its Three New Herbal Tea Flavours with a New Quirky Packaging

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 24: India's most unapologetically bold herbal tea brand, Chull Wali Chai, is turning up the heat with the launch of its latest line of herbal teas, along with a quirky and eye-popping packaging that's as vibrant as its vibe.

After winning hearts with its signature "chull-worthy" blends, the brand is now expanding its lineup with:

1. Calm Code - ChamoMint Tea: Calm in a cup. Invites deep, restful sleep, relaxes the senses, and eases mental fatigue.

2. Clarity Charge - Blue Voltage Tea: An electrifying fusion that sparks the mind, boosts mental clarity, and keeps focus razor-sharp.

3. Ageless Aura - Flirtatious Hibiscus Tea: Boldly floral & sweetly spicy for a glowing, ageless aura with uplifting notes of vitality.

Just like their beloved existing products, Blue Pea Tea, Dandelion Tea, Hibiscus Tea, and many more, each new variant is crafted to nurture wholesome wellness, uplift your mood, and delight your taste buds. Made with 100% pure herbs that are ethically sourced and packed without any additives or preservatives, these blends are zeroed in on delivering maximum benefits, all while igniting your inner chull.

In a market flooded with herbal teas that are often bland, boring, and barely more than flavored hot water, Chull Wali Chai is stirring things up with flavor, fire, and a whole lot of chullness because wellness should never be monotonous, and being healthy doesn't mean dimming your spark.

The brand has caught the wave of a self-expression-driven wellness revolution that insists every sip should taste as bold as the person drinking it. It aspires to connect with individuals who want to break free from ordinary, express themselves authentically, and become their true selves in a world that's too often filtered because standing out and being unique is far better than blending in.

"We're not just selling a herbal tea, we're serving a way to express and a moment to channel your inner chull," said Ruchi Srivastava, Co-founder of Chull Wali Chai. "We wanted to break away from the one-note idea of 'healthy' because we believe wellness should be anything but boring. Our tea is here to deliver the 3 Fs: Flavor for your taste buds, Fire for your soul, and Fun for your mood. Nothing about us is ordinary, not the blends and definitely not the tea."

Together, the founders are spicing up the old-school wellness by fusing ayurvedic wisdom with the sassiest vibe that speaks to Gen Z like no other.

"Just real ingredients, real benefits and no fillers, no fake promises," said Shivangi Sharma, Co-founder of Chull Wali Chai. "What you see is what you sip. Our blends are crafted with intention, not imitation. We're here to keep it clean, keep it powerful, and keep it real. Most importantly, we're not just making you feel better, we're making you feel you."

About Chull Wali Chai

Born from a fondness for ayurvedic herbs and real wellness, Chull Wali Chai is India's first herbal tea brand that blends functionality with fun. It's wellness with a twist, turning every cup into an act of self-care and expressiveness. From the brand's name to the packaging, every aspect of Chull Wali Chai leaves an indelible impression. Each blend is thoughtfully crafted not just to nourish the body, but to awaken the hidden self in this chaotic world.

