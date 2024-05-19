CII elects office bearers for 2024-25; ITC's Sanjiv Puri assumes office as President

New Delhi [India], May 19 : The national council of industry body, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has elected new office-bearers for the year 2024-25, at a meeting held on Saturday.

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Limited has assumed office as the President of CII for 2024-25.

He takes over from R Dinesh, Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Sanjiv is the Chairman and MD of ITC Ltd, a conglomerate with businesses in FMCG, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri business, and IT. He is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in the UK and the US and Surya Nepal Private Ltd.

Spearheading the ITC Next vision, Sanjiv has driven an extensive strategy reset to build a future-tech, climate positive, innovative, and inclusive enterprise.

Sanjiv has won many awards including 'Best CEO Award' by Business Today in 2024, 'Transformational Leader Award 2022-23' by the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability.

He was also awarded the 'IMPACT Person of the Year, 2020' by Exchange4Media. He was conferred with the 'Distinguished Alumnus Award of the year 2018' by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and was bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate by the XIM University, Bhubaneshwar.

Rajiv Memani takes over as President-Designate of CII for the year 2024-25. He is Chairman of the India region of EY (Ernst & Young), a leading global professional services organization.

Memani is also a member of EY's global management body as the Chair of its Global Emerging Markets Committee. He also advises large Indian companies, private equity funds and multinational organizations, principally on building confidence, mergers and acquisitions, technology, and smart capital allocation strategies.

R Mukundan takes over as Vice President of CII for the year 2024-25. R Mukundan is the managing director and CEO of Tata Chemicals Limited. He is an alumnus of IIT, Roorkee, Fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Mukundan, during his 33-year career with Tata Group, has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor