CINEFIL Film Producers Copyright Performance Royalty Collection Society meets!

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 17: The first general body meeting of CINEFIL (Cinematograph Performance License) was held successfully on 14th August morning at Raheja Classic Club, Mumbai over brunch and Hi-Tea.

Kumar Mohan (CEO of ‘Cinefil’) convened the said meeting along with the governing council and the board members of ‘Cinefil’ comprising of Rishiraj (Chairman), T P Agarwal (President), Shekhar Menon (Legal head), Suneel Darshan (Director), Pawan Kumar (Director), Ravi Kottarkara (Head of South Division of ‘Cinefil’), Mahendra Bohra (Director) and Satyamraj (Director).

Kumar Mohan expressed his five year-long struggle, efforts and hardships that he had to undergo along with Rishiraj and Shekhar Menon to get the said producers copyright license certificate from the Government of India! “CINEFIL is the first ever license that will give revenue through royalty to all film producers for their cinematograph works” exclaimed Kumar Mohan!

Legal head Shekhar Menon explained the advantages and pros and cons of ‘Cinefil’ (Cinematograph Performance License). “The Indian film producer of small and big films will gain through royalties for their cinematograph works which will be of big amounts through collection of the said license royalty fees from all public places (including hotel rooms, restaurants, hospital rooms, etc) where Indian film Cinematograph work is being shown through TV/ Led etc”. informed Shekhar!

Shekhar also enlightened the producers gathering that the ownership- authorship of the creative work of a film producer is actually the producers right in real sense as he is the producer but his rightful benefits are being taken away by the audio right holders and audio license holders .! “All the huge revenues that are being collected by these audio right holders and audio license holders are actually to be shared with the producers as per copyright law” said Shekhar.

Shekhar also revealed that this provision of extending the benefit of Cinematograph-works Performance royalty to the producer has been there in the copyright law since 1957 but our producers have risen up now thanks to producers Rishiraj and Kumar Mohan who toiled and slogged selflessly to create and form ‘Cinefil’!

Founder member & Chairman Rishiraj informed that the film producer member of ‘Cinefil’ will earn this royalty on their film, even if, he has sold all his rights including negative rights, etc as this is a copyright performance royalty for the creator who is the ‘Producer’!

South Indian producer and CINEFIL Head of South, Ravi Kottakara (FFI and South Indian Chamber of Films president) expressed the plight of a producer who invests his money and everything and produces a film like a mother produces a child and he is deprived of the benefits of royalty from the film!

Ex IMPPA chief and veteran producer TP Agarwal, producers Suneel Darshan, Pawan Kumar, Mahendra Bohra and actor Karamveer Bohra spoke about the benefits that will be catered to film producers through ‘Cinefil’!

Rishiraj Chairman of CINEFIL voted a note of thanks with his joyful and emotional words of loyalty for his ‘producer’ fraternity and was almost in tears while expressing his thoughts for the welfare of Producers.

‘Cinefil’ get-together was very well attended by producers from South, North, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor