CIO CHOICE 2023 recognizes Anunta as the most Trusted Brand in Desktop-as-a-Service

Anunta, a leading Managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) provider, has been recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2023 Honour and Recognition as the most Trusted Brand by CIOs in the Desktop-as-a-Service category. Now in its 11th year, CIO CHOICE is the coveted premium recognition platform that recognizes ICT brands for their innovation and excellence in their product/service offerings, customer centricity, and delivery. Anunta has been a DaaS market leader since inception, designing innovative products focusing on digital workplace transformation and delivering superior end-user experience and data security. Anunta's DaaS has been instrumental in helping customers maximize their ROI from cloud investments and augment their digital transformation successfully. In over a decade, Anunta has migrated 500,000+ desktop users to cloud across industry verticals, including BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, business process management providers, media & entertainment, and aviation. Anunta's customer-first culture is reflected in its high CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) score of 86% - against a market average of 71% - and its NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 74. On winning the award, Sivakumar Ramamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Anunta, said, "Anunta is committed to driving innovation, and delivering consistent and exceptional customer experiences for its customers. Winning the "CIO CHOICE" Award 2023 for DaaS validates the fact that our customers believe we are their most dependable digital workplace transformation partner. I would like to thank all our customers for choosing Anunta through the years to help them strategize and execute their digital transformation goals." Maneesh Raina, Chief Operating Officer, Anunta, said, "It's an honor to be recognized with the CIO CHOICE Award as it emphasizes our position as the trusted advisor to our customers in their digital transformation journey. At Anunta, customer experience is at the core of product design, implementation, and support. Winning this award through an independent voting platform where CIOs and ICT decision-makers voted for us testifies their trust in us. I am thankful to all our customers for their consistent support."

Anoop Mathur, Founder of CORE Media, said, "Congratulations, Anunta for being recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2023 title. This honour truly reflects the brand's commitment to providing the right set of products, services, and experiences to its enterprise customers. The fact that India's CIOs and Digital Leaders have placed their trust in Anunta in the current digital economy landscape and changing consumer behaviour, is indeed a great achievement. At a time when technology fuels business growth, we believe that the CIO CHOICE recognition shines a spotlight on the true pioneers."

This prestigious recognition was presented at an exclusive felicitation ceremony, CIO CHOICE 2023 Red Carpet Night in Mumbai, produced by CORE Media. This year, the CIO CHOICE 2023 Red Carpet Night brought together over 300+ CIOs and digital leaders from across the country.

CIO CHOICE's winning brands are chosen based on a unique pan-India voting process. In one of the largest and only online voting platforms, CIOs and ICT leaders nominate and vote for their most trusted and preferred brands, based on their own first-hand experience and top-of-the-mind recall. A distinguished advisory panel, comprising seasoned CIOs from across industry verticals, guides the entire process, along with KPMG as the knowledge partner. CIO CHOICE is the de facto "Trust Seal" bestowed upon the ICT brands by the CIOs.

This year's advisory panel consisted of 10 distinguished CIOS and Digital Technology leaders:

- Abhijit Singh, Chief Technology & Digital Officer - HDFC Ltd.- Baljinder Singh, Global Head of Enterprise Digital Transformation and CIO - EXL- Ekhlaque Bari, CIO - Jubilant FoodWorks- Mani Mulki, Operating Director Technology - Kedaara Capital- Mayank Bhargava, Chief Information and Digital Officer - Fortis Healthcare- Rajesh Uppal, Sr. Executive Director (HR & IT) - Maruti Suzuki- Sankarson Banerjee, Consultant-Technology - RBL Bank- Suhail Ghai, Chief Digital & Information Officer - Max Life- Vinod Bhat, CIO - Vistara Tata SIA Airlines Ltd.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor