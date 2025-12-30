Citara, Laloo Makers Express Interest in Developing Gujarat Film City at Laloo Team Felicitation Event

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 30: Citara, a leading name in the entertainment and media industry, felicitated the makers of the Gujarati blockbuster Laloo at a special ceremony, congratulating the team on achieving the remarkable milestone of ₹100 crore at the box office.

The film has shattered records across Citara's cinema network. Citara is a cinema-themed entertainment destination designed primarily for India's Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, offering small-capacity, technology-enabled theatres.

This achievement stands as a testament to Gujarati cinema coming of age and clearly marks its journey toward becoming the next major success story in Indian cinema.

At the felicitation ceremony, the producer and director of Laloo thanked the national and international Gujarati diaspora for placing their faith in the film and helping take Gujarati cinema to the ₹100 crore mark and beyond.

Citara founders Tutu Sharma and Rahul Nehra said,

"Laloo has broken all records at our centres, including Jamkhambhali. We are enthused by this leap in cinematic excellence and are firmly on track to establish 25 screens across Gujarat in the next 12 to 18 months."

They further added that the Laloo team's relentless pursuit of quality and its strong emotional connection with audiences played a significant role in achieving this extraordinary feat.

The producer Ajay Balwant Padariya and director Ankit Sakhiya of the film, along with the Citara team, noted that this milestone is not just a celebration of present achievements but also a sign of exciting prospects ahead, as Team Laloo continues to inspire and entertain audiences across the country.

In a significant development, Citara and the makers of Laloo also expressed interest in developing a state-of-the-art Film City in Gujarat, along with a world-class media school. A detailed blueprint for the project is expected to be presented to the government soon.

Also present at the event were actors Maulik Chauhan, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, Reeva Rachh, and DoP Shubham Gajjar.

The proposed Film City and media school aim to nurture Gujarati talent and establish Gujarat as an international creative hub, in line with the global vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

