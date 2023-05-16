Citizens expect better crowd management and darshan arrangements especially during festival days - Survey by Temple Connect

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As the common man visits the temple specially for having peace of mind along with almighty darshan, they are expecting better crowd management and darshan arrangements, especially during festival days. This was the major observation during the recent survey conducted by Pune-based organisation, Temple Connect (www.templeconnect.com) which is a leading platform and an initiative to connect the Global Hindu Temples and offer its digital format of information to one and all for the benefit of the devotees. The survey was recently conducted amongst common people on their feedback on what improvements they want in temple administrations & management for an efficient pilgrimage experience across the country.

The survey conducted included frequency of visits to temples, experience, and awareness on social activities run by the respective temple administration, things to improve and expectations from the temple management. About 3927 people with seven age brackets across 32 Indian cities & 19 International Locations from eight different languages participated in the survey. The survey indicates that while people are satisfied with the overall experience, darshan arrangements and crowd management are the two basic aspects on which people want temple administrations to improve especially during festival days. Apart from this hygiene and cleanliness in temple premises were found to have equal importance. Most of the people participating want organised darshan and lesser queues and some more time for darshan of almighty. Most of the respondents were aware of the social activities by the temple.

Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect said that organising and empowering temple ecosystems with new-age ideas is the need of the hour as people not only from the vicinity but also far off areas travel to visit the religious places. Ensuring an overall good and peaceful experience is important. The purpose of this feedback or survey is to engage in a better way with temple administrations through these insights which may help in improving the overall experience of common people and devotees. We will take this feedback at the upcoming International Temples Conventions and Expo, (ITCX) to be organised in holy town of Varanasi in July 2023, will be a conglomeration of Temples from across India and representation from globe to share their best practices, learnings, and invaluable insights on Temple Management.

