Citroen Launches the All New C3 Aircross SUV, India's First Made-in-India Mid-size SUV, Available in 5 & 5+2 Seating

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 5: French carmaker Citroen's latest offering, the new C3 Aircross SUV, is now available at an introductory price of INR 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). This mid-size SUV is over 90% localised and designed in India to cater to the varied needs of Indian consumers.

The New Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Introductory Prices (Ex-showroom New Delhi):

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, "We are delighted to launch the highly anticipated new C3 Aircross SUV, designed, developed and made in India for the discerning consumers. This mid-size SUV is built featuring key elements of Citroen's DNA - Comfort and Innovation. It has received a positive response across the country since the start of bookings in September. We are ramping up our production to cater to the festive season demand. Our expanded and ever-growing network of showrooms and workshops is ready to deliver the new C3 Aircross SUV, with its class-leading features, distinctive eye-catching styling, and matchless versatility."

Ease of ownership

Buy Now Pay in 2024 for all deliveries till 31st October 2023. Citroen Finance, in association with its finance partner, is providing a unique loan offer wherein customers can buy the car till 31st October 2023 while the EMIs will start from 2024, giving the customers the joy of experiencing the all-new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV during this festive period.

New add-on Insurance covers offering a hassle-free ownership experience

With the launch of the C3 Aircross SUV, Citroen along with its partner insurance companies is introducing two new customer-centric vehicle insurance add-ons:

Emergency Medical Expenses Cover and EMI Protect Cover

- The new add-ons will provide complete expense protection related to emergency medical treatment, including accidental hospitalization, and ambulance expenses, amongst others.

- With EMI Protect Cover, Citroen customers will receive EMI protection (1 to 6 months) for their insured vehicle for undergoing repairs due to a loss or damage covered under the policy.

Customers can also avail of Usage Based Insurance (UBI), a one-of-a-kind initiative in the industry. The innovative policy, connected with vehicle usage and driving behaviour, promotes road safety with savings on insurance renewal premiums.

Citroen is committed to enhancing the ownership experience through innovative solutions and offers. The New C3 Aircross SUV will come with a standard Warranty Programme of 2 years or 40,000 km (whichever is earlier) including 24/7 Roadside Assistance and an accessories warranty for 12 months or 10,000 km (whichever is earlier). Citroen also provides extended warranty and maintenance packages, available across our network.

Citroen is offering 100% direct Online Buying through its website www.citroen.in. Customers in major Indian cities can order directly from the factory and get doorstep delivery of their vehicle. The New Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is available for retail at 51 La Maison Citroen Phygital showrooms across 46 cities.

ANNEXURE

Key Highlights of C3 Aircross SUV:

1. Segment 1st 5+2 Flexi-pro seating (7 Unique Seating Configurations) with the option of quick removal of 3rd-row seats in under 20 seconds

2. Commanding SUV Stance with Best in Segment SUV Dimensions (H: 1669mm & W/B: 2671mm) & Go-anywhere capability (GC: 200mm & 20.5 deg Approach & 25deg Departure angles)

3. Best in Class Ride Comfort with Citroen Advanced Comfort® suspension with Flying Carpet Ride

4. Best In Class Interior Space & Boot space: 511L expandable to 839L (5+2 seat variants)

5. Tropicalised AC with 1st in Seg. Roof mounted Air-vents (5+2 seat variants)

6. Turbo-charged Performance with 1.2L Gen III Turbo Puretech110 Engine (110ps Power, 190Nm Torque

7. & FE : 18.5 kmpl)

8. Advanced 26 cm Citroen Connect Info10ment with wireless Android Auto™ & Apple CarPlay®

9. My Citroen Connect App with remote functions offering 38 smart features

10. Intelli-Smart 17.78cm Color Digital TFT Cluster

11. Advanced Tech Suite with ESP, Hill Hold, TPMS & Engine Stop/Start

12. Best in Class Customization with 4 Monotone, 6 Dual-Tone, 2 Interior Dashboard Color options, 4 Customization Packs & 70+ Accessories

*Disclaimer: Mid-size SUV segment is defined as Passenger Vehicles with OAL > 4300 mm < 4450 mm with Ground Clearance > 195 mm

The new C3 Aircross SUV, a desirable 4,323mm long Mid-size SUV, offers a tough, expressive design that exudes confidence. Distinctly Citroen, yet a quintessential mid-size SUV, it combines a unique, muscular, and bold design with signature Citroen comfort and well-being for passengers. Additionally, it boasts segment-leading versatility for up to 7 passengers. Its silhouette stands out with a 200mm ground clearance, muscular wheel arches with large wheels and tyres, and durable protective claddings. The robust bumpers and high ground clearance make it adept at navigating uneven road surfaces, when necessary, while the torsional stiffness of the body has been engineered to minimize vibrations and enhance passenger comfort. Protective elements such as wheel-arch claddings, side sill claddings, and front and rear skid plates underscore its SUV credentials, along with roof rails and a rear spoiler that not only improve aerodynamic performance but also add a touch of style to the silhouette.

Citroen's unwavering commitment to innovative design and onboard comfort is evident in every aspect of the C3 Aircross SUV. Perfectly blending with one of the brand's values 'Comfort' the SUV offers Citroen Advanced Comfort® suspension with Flying Carpet effect. Carefully engineered underbody and approach angles enable the C3 Aircross SUV to tackle rough terrain and steep slopes with confidence. Powered by Citroen's globally acclaimed 1.2L GEN III Turbo PureTech 110 Engine, the car offers unmatched driving performance, delivering a maximum power of 110ps @ 5500 rpm and a maximum torque of 190Nm @ 1750 rpm.

The C3 Aircross SUV is exceptionally spacious. The 5-seat variants offer impressive rear-seat knee room and up to 444 litres of luggage volume, while the 5+2-seat variants add intelligent modularity for various uses, featuring a third row of two individual seats. The rear seats can be folded down or removed individually, allowing for customizable space, with up to 511 liters of luggage capacity.

The welcoming interior prioritizes roominess and exceptional versatility for every family or individual need, from daily commutes, school runs to weekend adventures. The SUV offers tropicalized air conditioning with first-in-segment roof-mounted air vents for quicker cooling of second and third row.

All current variants of the C3 Aircross SUV are equipped with Advanced Tech suite that includes Auto Stop/Start, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The 17.78cm TFT cluster offers an intelligent driver information system.

The in-car experience is enhanced by a 26cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mirroring for Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®. The car offers multiple utility features like USB ports for device charging and clever storage solutions. In addition to the above, C3 Aircross SUV comes with My Citroen Connect app that provides 38 Smart Features with Remote operations for door Lock/Unlock, Positioning lamps On/Off and Immobilization.

C3 Aircross SUV Assets available at: Link

Since 1919, Citroen has been creating automobiles, technologies and mobility solutions to respond to changes in society. A brand of boldness and innovation, Citroen places peace of mind and well-being at the heart of its customer experience and offers a wide range of models, from the distinctive Ami, an electric mobility object designed for the city, to saloons, SUVs and commercial vehicles, most of which are available in electric or rechargeable hybrid versions. A pioneer brand in the services and attention paid to its private and professional customers, Citroen is present in 101 countries and has a network of 6,200 points of sale and service throughout the world.

For more information about Citroen, visit the media site at fr-media.Citroen.com.

