City gas distribution networks achieve tenfold increase in districts' coverage

New Delhi [India], April 24 : The government on Monday said its city gas distribution (CGD) networks achieved a tenfold increase in its districts' coverage, which grew from 66 in 2014 to 630 in 2023.

With this, the number of domestic PNG connections from a merely 25.40 lakh in 2014 went up a whopping 103.93 lakh in 2023. The government said 78 lakh PNG connections provided in the last nine years, according to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The city gas distribution (CGD) networks are an interconnected system of underground natural gas pipelines for supplying piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG).

While CNG is predominantly used as auto-fuel, PNG is used in domestic, commercial and Industrial segments. These networks are a part of the government's efforts to promote sustainable growth and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.

According to the statement, this creation of a natural gas ecosystem is in sync with the government of India's thrust on promoting a gas-based economy that will reduce environmental pollution and act as a catalyst for overall economic development.

The central government is promoting alternative fuels which inter alia include Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Green Hydrogen, Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG), ethanol, for the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. City Gas Distribution Network takes massive strides to offer convenient and affordable fuel.

A strong emphasis has been laid on the expansion of city gas distribution (CGD) networks across the country, with a potential to make gas accessible to over 70 per cent of the population, according to the website of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The distribution networks would enable the supply of cleaner cooking fuel, like, PNG, to households, industrial and commercial units as well as transportation fuel such as CNG to vehicles.

