Civilian flights suspended in key Gujarat airports after Operation Sindoor

Rajkot, May 7 Civilian air operations at Rajkot and Bhuj airports in Gujarat have been temporarily suspended following precision strikes carried out earlier in the day by the Indian Armed Forces on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Rajkot District Collector Prabhav Joshi confirmed that a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) had been issued, announcing a three-day closure of Rajkot International Airport for civilian traffic. The airport, however, will remain operational around the clock for military aircraft.

The disruption comes amid heightened military activity in the region, prompting major airlines to reassess their schedules.

National carrier Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Rajkot, Bhuj, and Jamnagar, as well as several destinations in northern India, including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, and Chandigarh, till May 10.

In a statement, the airline expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and cited the evolving security situation as the reason behind the move. Other airlines, including IndiGo, have also grounded flights to and from a number of northern airports, including Jodhpur, Bikaner, Dharamshala, Chandigarh, Leh, Amritsar, Jammu, and Srinagar. While official details of the military operations remain limited, the airspace restrictions and flight cancellations underscore the broader regional implications of today’s developments.

Authorities have urged travellers to check with airlines before heading to the airport and remain alert for further updates. Meanwhile, civil defence mock drills will be conducted across 18 districts in Gujarat on May 7 under the nationwide initiative ‘Operation Abhyas’. These drills, organised with a focus on enhancing emergency response capabilities and public awareness, will be held at multiple locations across the state, including both Ahmedabad district and Ahmedabad city.

In Ahmedabad district, the drills will take place under the guidance of District Collector Shri Sujit Kumar at nine key locations: Dhandhuka Municipality, Viramgam Tank Farm, Pirana Substation Power Grid, Vatva GIDC, Gallops Industrial Park, Ganeshpura (Koth) Temple, Torrent Power Plant in Sabarmati, Tata Plant at Sanand GIDC, and Palladium Mall in Thaltej. The exercises are scheduled from 4.00 p.m. to 8.15 p.m. Alongside these, Ahmedabad city will also conduct mock drills at 10 separate locations as part of the broader initiative.

To ensure smooth execution, nodal officers have been appointed at each of the designated sites, and the district administration has coordinated with all relevant departments to establish necessary logistical and safety arrangements. Similar preparedness drills will be carried out across other districts in Gujarat.

