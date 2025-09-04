Clarity and Spirit in Action: Stories of Resilience, Transformation and Impact

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 4: In a world seeking direction and inspiration, a new wave of changemakers is redefining leadership, healing, and creativity across diverse fields. From cybersecurity visionary Ankur Chandrakant and finance architect Raza Ur Rehman to reformer and poet Veruschka Pandey and Film Producer Suraj Singh Mas, each profile reflects resilience, vision, and authenticity. Entrepreneurs like Saisha Nighhot, humanitarians like Abhishek Kumar Tripathi, and thought leaders like Piyali Mitra showcase purpose-driven impact, while guides such as Radheshyam More, Manika Goel, and Saraswati Raman inspire inner transformation. Compiled on merit by Grisu Media Arts, Mumbai, and YOUx Talks e-Magazine.

"In every story lies a spark of transformation. These voices remind us that clarity of purpose and the power of spirit can shape not just personal destinies, but the collective future of humanity. May their journeys inspire many more to rise, create, and serve," says Sunil Sihaag, Founder of Grisu Media Arts.

Ankur Chandrakant Redefines Leadership: From Cybersecurity to Social Transformation

Ankur Chandrakant, once regarded as one of India's foremost cybersecurity and forensic experts, has seamlessly transitioned from protecting virtual landscapes to empowering real-world communities. With an illustrious background in combating cybercrime, he now channels his expertise and vision into The Better Planet Society (TBPS), a pioneering NGO shaping grassroots change across North India.

Under his stewardship, TBPS has emerged as a beacon of hope, spearheading child and women empowerment initiatives, advancing menstrual hygiene awareness through its flagship Project UMA, and distributing more than 700,000 sanitary pads in underserved regions. The organisation's reach extends further, offering cyber safety education and free legal aid to victims of online exploitation. By merging technical acumen with humanitarian purpose, Chandrakant exemplifies a new model of leadershipwhere innovation, empathy, and social responsibility intersect to create a more equitable and sustainable world.

Veruschka Pandey: A Movement in Motion

Amid India's vast canvas of health and social reform, Veruschka Pandey emerges as a rare force, visionary, reformer, and poet in equal measure. Through Project Suryanayak, she has empowered citizens, including Karnataka's ASHA workers, with life-saving CPR skills, transforming bystanders into first responders. Her mission unites public, private, and government efforts, redefining emergency care as a community responsibility rather than a clinical privilege. Beyond numbers, Veruschka infuses empathy into action, her TEDx talk and UN address present CPR as an act of love and solidarity. As a poet, her words weave activism with art, reshaping how impact is told and felt. For her, saving lives is both science and story, a narrative she continues to script, one heartbeat at a time.

Raza Ur Rehman: Redefining the Future of Global Finance

Raza Ur Rehman, Co-Founder & Managing Director of R&C Global Finance, has emerged as a transformative force in international capital markets. His diverse expertise, ranging from private equity, mergers & acquisitions, and debt syndication to distressed asset financing, SARFAESI, arbitration, and cross-border structuring, positions him as a strategist shaping the flow of global investments. Known for blending financial acumen with digital innovation, he is driving AI-led transformation in capital architecture while advancing sustainable models that deliver long-term value. Beyond his corporate achievements, Raza lends his voice to social impact, actively supporting the UN Women's UNITE Campaign to eliminate violence against women by 2030. With a rare balance of vision and execution, he represents the next chapter of finance, where growth, equity, and responsibility intersect.

Manika Goel Inspires with Self-Love Mantra at TEDx

Manika Goel, Self-Love and Positive Mindset Coach, Author, Motivational Speaker, Intuitive Tarot and Oracle Reader, and Spiritual Healer, recently delivered an impactful TEDx Talk at Modern School, Noida, under the theme Silence to Spotlight. Drawing from her personal journey of overcoming insecurity and dependency on external validation, Manika shared how embracing self-love transformed her life. Her powerful mantra, Breathe, Focus, Believe, Smile, has become a guiding principle not only for her but also for those she mentors, including her own children. Through coaching, writing, and healing practices, she empowers individuals to cultivate inner strength, positivity, and fearless self-expression, proving that self-acceptance is the first step toward a fulfilled life.

Saraswati Raman: Translating Ancient Wisdom for Today's Seekers

Six years as officer in a Bank, I took study Scriptures at 28 when my journey reached its pinnacle of Kundalini awakening and purification of lifetimes through altered states of consciousness. It was the words of Swami Chinmayananda, "Go and Serve at the Bank" that saw me through 34 years in the Bank. In moments of turbulence, it is clarity of purpose, power of spirit, conviction in divine guidance, intuitive knowing and synchronicities that leads one on your life's purpose. The Divine led me to take up translation of Mudgal Puran and Ganesh Gita, bringing back the Treta Yuga scriptures for today's Seekers of spirituality.

Piyali Mitra: Bridging Bioethics, Philosophy, and Poetry with Purpose

Piyali Mitra, Ph.D., is Deputy and Associate Editor of the Asian Bioethics Review (Springer Nature) and Director of the International Centre for Applied Ethics and Public Affairs (ICAEPA), UK. She holds a Ph.D. in reproductive ethics from the University of Calcutta and has served as an Editor at the American Philosophical Association Blog. A Wellcome Trust awardee, she has published widely on bioethics, religion, and personhood in leading journals and edited volumes. An invited speaker at global forums, Dr. Mitra is also an alumna of the Woolf Institute, Cambridge, and a research group member at the Centre for AI and Digital Policy, Washington, USA. As a poet and essayist, Dr. Mitra is the award-winning author of Of the Heart and Soul: A Mellifluous Whisper, reflecting her commitment to integrating ethics, emotion, and aesthetics in contemporary thought.

Suraj Singh Mas: Redefining Bollywood Storytelling with Mumbai Blues, Nida & Beyond

In an industry where longevity is hard-earned, Film Producer Suraj Singh Mas has achieved in six years what many take decades to builda reputation as one of Bollywood's most dynamic producers. As FTPC India's Bollywood Special Representative, his portfolio boasts an impressive range spanning films, web series, music videos, and commercials, with collaborations featuring icons from Amitabh Bachchan to MS Dhoni.

Now, Suraj is steering a bold slate of films that reflect both craft and vision. Mumbai Blues, produced with Chaitanya Janga and directed by P.V.S. Varma, promises an evocative tale of friendship in modern India, while Nida and Me No Pause Me Play push the boundaries of socially relevant cinema. With each project, Suraj Singh Mas is redefining what mainstream Bollywood can dare to becinematic, meaningful, and world-class.

Abhishek Kumar Tripathi: Where Sustainable Growth Meets Humanitarian Service

Abhishek Kumar Tripathi, a decorated ex-Indian Air Force veteran and visionary entrepreneur, founded MG Construction in 2022 with a mission: to redefine North India's construction sector through excellence, sustainability, and community service . Under his leadership, MG Construction swiftly gained ISO certification and became synonymous with innovative, eco-friendly project delivery . Tripathi extends his impact beyond business, planting trees, supporting animal welfare, organizing free food distribution (annadaan), and empowering underprivileged communities with temple construction and mass weddings . Recognized with the India Proud Book of Records award for exemplary humanitarian service, Tripathi blends disciplined leadership with compassion . His vision centers on shaping a future where sustainable development and social responsibility go hand in hand.

Saisha Nighhot: The Dynamic Entrepreneur Bridging Publishing, Marketing, and Cinema

Saisha Nighhot is carving a distinct space for herself as one of India's most versatile young entrepreneurs. She is the founder of Avion Marketing and co-owner of Dreamboat Publishing, a powerhouse in the literary space catering to more than 500 authors across the country. Avion Marketing has represented some of India's most celebrated writers, including Durjoy Datta, Sudeep Nagarkar, Aditya Nighhot, and Ajay K Pandey, for high-profile literary events and branding initiatives.

What sets Saisha apart is her ability to combine creativity with strategy. Dreamboat Publishing has become a trusted name for exclusive publishing services, while Avion Marketing has been instrumental in shaping author identities, making her ventures leaders in the field.

Alongside her entrepreneurial success, Saisha is also a screenwriter, working on multiple Bollywood and regional film projects. Her multi-faceted journey reflects both vision and determination, earning her accolades as one of India's most dynamic young women entrepreneurs. Married to bestselling author Aditya Nighhot, she continues to balance business leadership and creative storytelling, inspiring the next generation of writers and creators.

Radheshyam More: Blending Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science

Radheshyam More is a transformation mentor, author, and founder of ManthanHub, a platform guiding youth to overcome digital addictions and distractions through discipline and spiritual wisdom. A former Indian Navy serviceman, he witnessed the silent battles of young men struggling with PMO and a lack of direction, which inspired his mission to awaken their inner strength. He is the creator of the Brain Rewire Technique, a powerful practice that has helped thousands break free from destructive habits and rebuild focus, confidence, and clarity. Through his books The Superhuman Lifestyle and The Dopamine Discipline, he blends ancient Brahmacharya with modern scientific insights to provide a practical path to self-mastery.

Conclusion

The journeys of these remarkable individuals prove that purpose and spirit are timeless forces that transcend professions, geographies, and circumstances. Whether through technology, healing, entrepreneurship, or spiritual guidance, each changemaker highlighted in this feature embodies the courage to redefine limits and the vision to create lasting impact. Together, they illuminate a path where innovation meets compassion, and where clarity of purpose fuels a more equitable, inspired, and awakened world. Their stories remind us that true transformation begins within, and when nurtured, it has the power to ripple outward, touching lives, shaping communities, and redefining the future.

For more such inspiring stories of changemakers shaping tomorrow, stay tuned with YOUx Talks e-Magazine by Grisu Media Arts. https://grisumedia.com/ https://youxtalks.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor