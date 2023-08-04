Clarivate Recognizes Most Innovative Companies in 2023 across South Asia

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced the winners of South Asia Innovation Awards 2023 at its Innovation Forum held in Mumbai, India. 11 companies in India and one in Sri Lanka received awards for their consistent above-the-bar innovation performance.

The methodology used to select the top innovators in South Asia closely mirrors that of the annual Top 100 Global Innovators™ from Clarivate, which identifies organizations that sit at the very top of the global innovation ecosystem. The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. The report analyzes data from the Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI™) and the Derwent Patents Citation Index™.

Recipients of South Asia Innovation Awards (listed in alphabetical order):

Nicholas Mason, Head of Intellectual Property markets, South Asia Pacific, Clarivate, said: “The winners of our South Asia Innovation Awards 2023 are transforming industries and creating a positive impact in society. South Asia is a populous region with great growth potential. We are committed to helping our customers in the region drive innovation by unlocking the full value of their intellectual property through our deep expertise, insights and solutions.”

“At UPL, we see innovation as a catalyst for driving real world impacts. We are delighted that our continued commitment to nurturing sustainable technological development and driving farmer-centric solutions has been recognised for the third time by the Clarivate South Asia Innovation Awards,” said Dr Vishal Sodha, Global IP Head, UPL Limited.

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

