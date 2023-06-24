Class24 closes Pre-series A round of funding, paving the way for educational transformation

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 24: In an exciting development for the education technology (EdTech) industry; Class24, a promising EdTech startup, has announced successful completion of Pre-series A round of funding at a valuation of USD 10 Mn led by Plutus Wealth Management LLP and its Managing Partner, Arpit Khandelwal.

Founded by Bhunesh Sharma in July 2022; Otsadda Private Limited (www.Class24.study ) is a hybrid learning platform which provides online & offline learning solutions to k12, competitive exams / test preparation and skill development aspirants. Previously, Bhunesh had co-founded Wifistudy (one of the largest educational youtube channel in Asia) which was acquired by another leading edtech company in 2018.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the company's journey which is poised to accelerate its expansion plans and further enhance its innovative tech backed solutions/platform to shape the future of education in India. The funds will be instrumental in fuelling product development, expanding offline schools & colleges network/collaborations, and attracting top talent to drive innovation.

"Traditional educational models have often struggled to adapt to the changing needs of students and educators. As a result, innovative startups like class24 have emerged to bridge the gap between traditional education and technological advancements, offering a range of accessible and personalised learning experiences/solutions that empower learners and teachers alike. Unlike its peers, Class24 has been rapidly scaling up in just 1 year owing to its sharp focus on in-house training, premium content, strong internal processes & systems instead of basing the company's foundations on only Educators. Currently, Class24 has reached over 1.3 million students app downloads in just 1 year" stated Bhunesh Sharma, Founder & CEO of Class24

"Class24 is well placed with its experienced team, sustainable expansion strategy and win-win approach for its partners to scale up aggressively in edtech in India. We are excited to participate with the highly seasoned team of Class24 in its transformative tech based journey" stated Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner at Plutus Wealth Management LLP.

