CLASSIYA JEWELS Announces the Launch of their Exclusive and Premium Jewellery E-Boutique & FLAGSHIP Boutique at Salt Lake City Center Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 27: Luxury Silver jewellery brand Classiya Jewels has ventured into the digital ecosystem with the launch of its e-commerce platform www.classiyajewels.com on 25th Feb 2024. A leader in the luxury silver jewellery segment and with a legacy of over 30 years, the brand is now offering an omnichannel luxury silver jewellery buying experience through this digital extension to its core retail business.

Classiya collection consists primarily of in-trend luxury silver jewellery collections priced between 10 thousand to 1 lakh and available exclusively online and offline. The brand will redefine silver jewellery buying and is currently shipping across India at no added cost to the customer. Classiya Jewels intends to reach Pan India with help of major marketplaces like Myntra, Amazon, Ajio, Flipkart, Shopsy, and Meesho. We will be able to serve across 19000 Pin codes Pan India by March 2024 as informed by Mr. Gunjan Priyadarshi, G.M. (Sales and Marketing) of Classiya Jewels. Designed to cater to the discerning tastes of today’s online audience, each jewellery piece reflects Classiya Jewels’ signature aesthetic of luxury and sophistication.

Mr. Gunjan Priyadarshi, G.M. Sales and Marketing, shares his excitement, stating, “We’re redefining the luxury jewellery landscape, Our Silver CZ collection offers the same allure as diamond jewellery, inviting a new generation of trendsetters and connoisseurs to experience luxury like never before.” Discussing more about business development plans of Classiya Jewels, Mr. Gunjan Priyadarshi said Very few jewellery brands has entered into jewellery retail business with their own ecommerce portal, a flagship store and started selling at all major online marketplaces at same time

The jewelry pieces in the collection have been specially designed, curated and priced for an online audience while staying true to the brand's aesthetics of presenting luxury silver jewellery. Speaking about the development, Mr. Gunjan Priyadarshi, G.M. Sales and Marketing, said that “The launch of our e-shop is one of the very rare brands launches in jewellery segment in India, when a brand has opened its physical retail store, online store and presence on marketplaces at the same time. It makes us a true omni channel brand in Jewellery. We are inviting the same audience who are buying Diamond Jewellery till date. we are sure now Gen-G will start moving to our stores for trendy luxury Jewellery designs.

Link to the E-Boutique: https://www.classiyajewels.com

About Classiya Jewels

Classiya Jewels is from the house of ANAS enterprise Private ltd, which has head office in Kolkata. Company has various jewellery manufacturing plants at Kolkata and Surat. Since 1990 Company is into B2B business of Silver Jewellery. The young and Tec Savvy M.D. of company Mr. N. S. decided to ferry into B2C business. Mr. N. S. has decided to transform the traditional business operations to new age business verticals. Speaking on the occasion Mr. N. S. said, at present customers face a normal problem of seeing very limited collection before buying any jewellery. It is because of various reasons at that jewellery store , finally customers end up buying what is shown to them during his limited stay at the store , but what if you have desire to see more or get customized jewellery ? catering to this problem we had opened up entire channels at the same time , where customer may give enough time on our E-store and for feel and touch satisfaction they will visit our flagship Jewellery Boutique at C-202 , City Center Mall , Salt Lake City , which is in the city of Joy – Kolkata.

