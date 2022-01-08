CLAT 2022: How to prepare from scratch in last 4 months | Complete Strategy

Common-Law Admission Test (CLAT) exam is a one-time opportunity for all the aspirants who seek admission to UG and PG law courses.

For batch 2021-22, the CLAT 2022 exam is scheduled for May 8, 2022. This exam will be conducted in an offline fashion and the application process for CLAT 2022 will start from 1 January 2022.

The last date to apply for CLAT 2022 is 31 March 2022.

Many students were dead sure about taking admission to law colleges. So, they were focused on CLAT 2022 Exam preparation from the beginning of the session itself.

But, all the students are not the same. Some have now realized that they want to further go for law studies.

There is nothing like too late for the students who want to start with the CLAT 2022preparation in the upcoming 4 months.

Even if the students prepare dedicatedly for these 4 months, then also they can be ready for the CLAT 2022 exam. Below is a great strategic plan that students can follow for their preparation in 4 months.

1. Don't wait for tomorrow

When students are sure that they want to go for the CLAT 2022, then there should be no tomorrow.

Students should start preparing from the day they decide to sit for the CLAT exam. They should get acquainted with the syllabus and the exam pattern to excel in the exam.

2. Design a meticulous timetable

Students only have 4 months in their hands and above all if they are starting preparation from the scratch. Then making a well-defined and achievable study plan is a must.

A study plan with the goals to be accomplished should be made. This will help the students get an idea about their next move in the preparation journey.

3. CLAT mock tests and sample papers are a must

Students preparing for the CLAT exam 2022 in the upcoming 4 months should not neglect the power of mock tests and sample papers.

They will help the students get familiar with the exam pattern and the marking scheme. Moreover, they will give the taste of the examination pressure to the students.

This is how the students will come across their weak areas and can work upon them in the time left. Students can also start their preparation with Oswaal CLAT 2022 Exams Mock Test Sample Papers and will get so many benefits like-

* 15 CLAT 2021 Sample Papers with New Pattern

* CLAT 2020 Question Paper with solutions

* All Typologies of Questions included for exam-oriented preparation

* On Tips Notes for crisp revision, NLUs 2020, 2019 & 2018 Cut-offs.

Here is the recommended link for CLAT 2022 Exams Mock Test Sample Papers, click here

4. Stay motivated

Preparing in the last month give goosebumps to many students. So, the students need to believe in themselves.

Whenever students start feeling demotivated, they should think about why they started in the first place. This will help them stay motivated.

Moreover, students should also take short breaks between the study sessions. This will help them gain more focus and concentration towards preparation.

Final Thoughts

Preparing for CLAT 2022 in the last 4 months is not that difficult task.

Students should be sure of what they want to achieve and if they have clarity about it then they can easily prepare in the 4 months for CLAT 2022.

A great and meticulous study plan will assist the students in achieving their goals.

For more updates, stay tuned!!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor