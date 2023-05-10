​​​​Clat Possible event sparks a passion for law careers among students

New Delhi (India), May 10: Clat Possible, India’s leading CLAT coaching institute, recently organized an event called “World of Law” in Patna, where more than 400 students from top schools like Notre Dame, Loyola, DPS, and GD Goenka interacted with the institute’s faculty and alumni. The event aimed to provide valuable insights into the field of law and the opportunities it presents.

The event’s keynote speaker was Mr. Satyam Sahai, the Founder of Clat Possible and a renowned industry thought leader who is also an MDI Gurgaon alumnus, ex-Grasim Mr India, and 11 times Ironman.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Sahai said, “It was a pleasure to interact with such a talented and enthusiastic audience. I hope that our insights and experiences will help these students in their journey towards a successful career in law.”

While interacting with the room full of students, Mr. Sahai delved into the General Knowledge (GK) and Critical Reasoning (CR) sections of the CLAT paper, sharing his insights on several questions and providing valuable tips to help the students improve their performance in these sections.

He also highlighted the importance of the CLAT exam in a student’s career and how Clat Possible comprehensive coaching and faculty support can help aspirants achieve their desired ranks.

The event also featured Harsh Raj, a current student at NLS Bangalore and a student of Clat Possible Patna center, who spoke about his prep journey. Harsh Raj stated, “The Clat Possible faculty and mock tests were instrumental in my success, as I achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 70 in the CLAT entrance.”

In addition to Mr. Sahai’s speech, Thakur Abhishek Singh, who is the Vice President at Clat Possible, also addressed the audience. He spoke about the various career options available in the field of law, such as corporate law, judicial services, and litigation. He emphasized the importance of choosing the right career path and how Clat Possible coaching can help students achieve their goals.

Mr. Singh’s talk provided valuable insights into the diverse career opportunities in the legal field and highlighted the need for students to make informed decisions about their future. He also stressed the importance of proper guidance and coaching in achieving success in the competitive world of law.

Overall, the event was a resounding success, providing invaluable insights and motivation to the students who aspire to pursue a career in law. It also highlighted the importance of quality coaching and the role it can play in shaping a student’s future.

About Satyam Shanker Sahai, Chairman Possible Education Pvt. Ltd.

Satyam Shanker Sahai is the Chairman and visionary leader of Possible Education Pvt. Ltd. With an MBA degree from MDI Gurgaon and a notable achievement as an 11-time Ironman, Satyam is a man of many talents and a fierce determination to succeed. He also finished as the IInd runner-up in the Grasim Mr. India 2003 rounds, which speaks to his dedication and discipline.

As an educationalist at heart and a shrewd management expert in his brain, Satyam’s visionary observations have led CLAT Possible to become a name to reckon with in the education industry. He is known for his sportsmanship and triathlon training discipline, which he brings to work to motivate others, including his students. Under his leadership, CLAT Possible has become a brand that everyone in the industry aspires to be associated with.

Despite his success, Satyam remains a teacher at heart and always leads by doing. He never shies away from learning something new each day, which inspires his team to follow suit. His passion for his students surpasses his acumen for entrepreneurship, and he drives this organization with the belief that students always come first.

In addition to his leadership role, Satyam still loves to study and continuously strives to achieve his goals. His dedication and commitment to education have made Possible Education Pvt. Ltd. a trusted name in the education industry.

