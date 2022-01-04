CLAT registrations open! Steps to apply and documents required

CLAT exam is a one-time opportunity for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs.

The application forms for the CLAT 2022 have been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities on January 1, 2022.

The last date to fill this application form is March 31, 2022.

If the students of the academic year 2021-22 leave this opportunity, then there is no second chance to avail for the CLAT Exam 2022.

CLAT 2022 will be conducted on May 8, 2022, in the time slot of 3 pm to 5 pm.

As the application forms are out, the students need to fill the forms at the earliest to avoid any last-minute issues.

In addition to that, there will be some mandatory documents that will be necessary at the time of application. Students should keep those documents handy for a hassle-free application process.

Students can fill the application form in online mode.

Below is the detailed step-by-step approach to applying for the CLAT Exam 2022, so that students can easily fill-up the form.

Documents required to apply for the CLAT 2022 Exam

To apply for the CLAT 2022 exam, there are certain documents that students must keep handy.

These documents are a prerequisite to starting with the application process.

1. Class 10- and 12-mark sheet and certificate

2. Email id and mobile number

3. Caste certificate (if applicable)

4. BPL certificate (if applicable)

5. Photo and signature (scanned copy in the prescribed format)

6. Domicile certificate (if applicable)

The scanned copy of the photograph can have a maximum size of 500 KB and the scanned copy of the signature has a maximum size of 100 KB.

Both of them can be used in either jpeg/jpg or PNG format.

All these certificates will be used at the time of the application process.

Steps to apply for the CLAT 2022 Exam

Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the CLAT 2022 exam. Once these steps are followed accordingly then the application process becomes way smoother.

1. Start with the registration

*To register for the CLAT 2022, visit the official site of Consortium i.e., consortiumofnlus.ac.in

*Then click on the CLAT 2022 link displayed and a registration panel will be opened

*Click on "Register"

*It will prompt to fill the name, mobile number, email id, and once filled submit the details

*After the successful filling of details, students will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number and email id

*Students can complete their registration process by filling the OPT on the CLAT 2022 login page

2. Fill the application form

Once the registration process is done, candidates can easily access their CLAT 2022 application form. The application form will be further divided into five sections.

The sections will be personal information, communication details, qualifying examination details, preference, and reservation.

Students have to enter all the details step by step as required. After completing the details of one section, candidates need to save those details and move on next section.

3. Submit the CLAT application form

Once the candidates have filled in all the details of the application form, they need to sign the declaration box at the end of the form and submit the details.

4. Application fee

In the end, candidates need to submit the fee for the CLAT exam. For SC and ST this fee is Rs. 3500 whereas for others it is Rs. 4000. Students can pay the fee by online mode, net banking, credit card, or debit card options.

Final Thoughts

Students can visit the official website to fill the form at:

For further updates, stay tuned!!

