ClatPossible, India’s leading CLAT coaching institute celebrates the success of CLAT 2023 rank holders

New Delhi (India), April 25: CLAT Possible, an institute which trains students for various law entrance examinations, hosted a felicitation ceremony, ‘Judgement Day’, to celebrate the success of students who qualified for the CLAT 2023 at the Taj Hotel, Chandigarh. Judgement Day is their flagship felicitation program which has been conducted unfailingly every year. The students gather from all CP locations for an evening revelry and then felicitation the next day. The felicitation is attended by future aspirants who learn the way forward from the call-getters.

This year the event had students from 14 centers of CLAT Possible from cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Prayagraj, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Jaipur, Ranchi, Noida, and Dehradun.

During the event, all the rank holders were felicitated with a trophy and a certificate by Mr Satyam Shanker Sahai, founder of Clat Possible and Dr Surbhi Modi Sahai, M.D and C.E.O of the organisation. The students from the online batches of the institute from across India who secured ranks in CLAT and AILET were also present at the event.

This year our flagship brand Clat Possible sent over 115 students to NLUs as per the first list, of which 3 students got under AIR 10, 17 under AIR 100 and 17 students joined NLSIU.

Several of our top rankers are Arshiya Gupta from Bhavan Vidyalaya, who secured Rank-3 in AILET, Arnav Maheswari from DPS Pune secured Rank-4 in CLAT, Trushil Vyas from KPB Hinduja College secured Rank- 7 in CLAT, Piyush Gupta from Mount Litera Zee School Jhansi secured Rank-8 in CLAT, Parthdhwaj Das Shukla from MPVM Allahabad secured Rank-13 in AILET, Ojas from Assam Valley School secured Rank-21 in CLAT and Chahat Bhambri from Bhavan Vidyalaya secured Rank-29 in CLAT.

Last year our toppers were Rishab Shivani (AIR-1, CLAT), Sarthak Aggarwal, Shivansh Chaudhary (AIR 3), Akshat Agarwal (AIR 5), Anushka Agarwal Chandigarh, Anmol Sai Ranchi and Sanjana Rao (AIR 7).

These students also had a session where they talked about various challenges faced during the preparation and ways to tackle them. The students shared their preparation techniques, how they wrote mocks and analysed them and also how they balanced school and clat preparation.

Satyam Shanker Sahai, the founder of CLAT Possible, proudly said, “We have secured 3 in the top 10 ranks and 17 in the top 100 ranks with a number of students joining NLS Bangalore and other top NLUs in the 1st list.”

In the concluding ceremony, Dr Surabhi Sahai, MD & CEO of CLAT Possible, appreciated all the staff members and called them up for a group photo along with the students. “It is them who have made it possible,” said Dr Sahai. While talking about how an institute plays a vital role in shaping the career of students, she said, “The students need to find a good place to study and a mentor for their preparations and guidance. They must follow what they have been asked to do during the preparations.”

