Clean Harbors - Leading U.S. Environmental Services Company Expands its Global Capability Center in Hyderabad

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH) today announced the formal inauguration of its new office space in Skyview Building, Hitech City, Hyderabad. Since its founding in 1980 by Alan McKim, Clean Harbors has become North America's leading provider of environmental, energy, industrial services, and the largest hazardous waste disposal company. It operates throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and in India.

Today, with over $5 billion in annual sales, the Company serves a diverse customer base including most of the Fortune 500 companies. Its branch locations are strategically located across North America to provide emergency response services and deliver services to customer spanning several industries including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. The Company owns and operates more than 100 hazardous waste management facilities offering a wide range of recycling and disposal options including incineration, wastewater treatment, landfill, and speciality disposal. Clean Harbors is also the largest re-refiner of used oil in North America as the Company collects more than 200 million gallons of waste oil annually.

Clean Harbors Global Capability Center - GCC in India has been strategically established in 2017 to serve its parent company. The GCC employees form part of the globally integrated teams working seamlessly to provide cutting-edge IT solutions and critical 24/7 operations in various functions including Finance, HR, Operations, Legal, Sales, and Customer Support. Under the direction of its India President Avinash Samrit, the GCC has rapidly scaled up from just 30 employees in Hyderabad to over 1200+ employees in less than 4 years spread across their state-of-the-art facilities in Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. While Hyderabad remains its largest operation, Clean Harbors makes use of the Bengaluru center for its niche technological solutions. The Pune facility caters to high-end knowledge processes in addition to IT.

"I am excited to inaugurate our expanded office in Hyderabad and am looking forward to deriving even more value out of our Global Capability Center," said Alan McKim, Chairman & CEO of Clean Harbors Inc. USA. "Leveraging the abundant talent pool coupled with a robust backing from our parent company, we are working on moving up the value chain and aspire to make the GCC a strategic differentiator for the company," said Avinash Samrit, President GCC. Clean Harbors has aggressive growth plans in India and plan to add 1000+ employees to the GCC over the next few years.

For more information about what we do and opportunities, do reach at contact.CHI@cleanharbors.com.

