CLEAR Water ties up with Recycle.Green on its 18th anniversary to become a Zero Waste Brand

Targeting reducing plastic consumption by 1,800-2,000 tonnes every year

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 12: Marking a new chapter in its journey, CLEAR, one of the fastest-growing bottled water brands in India, has tied up with Recycle. Green in its endeavor to become a Zero Waste Brand.

CLEAR, which turns 18 on May 7, pledges towards efficient recycling of waste, through all its channel partners. This will ensure it recycles the same quantity and subsequently twice the plastic waste it generates and help it realize its target of becoming plastic-negative by 2027.

Under this tie-up Recyle.Green will help CLEAR to reduce plastic waste by initiating a pan India drive of joining hands with all its channel partners and incorporating its framework deep into the system and help achieve its goals of plastic waste management.

On this tie-up, Mr. Nayan Shah, Founder & CEO of Clear Premium Water affirmed, “As we forge ahead to make CLEAR, India’s Clear Choice we recognize the mounting concerns about plastic waste and the critical need for effective plastic waste management. Owing to this and our efforts to create a CLEAR DUNIYA, this partnership will help us take decisive actions to reduce plastic waste and repurpose recycled plastic for practical use. The tie-up with Recycle. Green is a clear step in this direction and just one of the several initiatives we are working on as a part of our ESG goals,” said

As a part of its tie-up, CLEAR has created a framework to collect all the plastic waste generated at plants and used bottles and divert them for recycling. It is sensitizing and training its employees, distributors, and sellers about the Zero Waste mission and creating rewards and incentives for plastic recovery and recycling. Also, as offerings are incentives and discounts for customers on recycle green app to promote zero waste culture and greater engagement with waste collectors and recyclers. It is also focusing on making ESG a culture at CLEAR through training and awareness.

Moreover, CLEAR’s manufacturing unit in Surat, which is a zero-discharge and green manufacturing facility, uses 35% less plastic than conventional bottles.

“This same technology will be implemented in all our other plants across India, which will further reduce plastic consumption by 1,800-2,000 tonnes a year.” Mr Shah said.

CLEAR aims to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2030 through initiatives like tree plantation, using recycled paper and recycled furniture, using electric vehicles for logistics, renewable energy sources for manufacturing, and using renewable plant sources for packaging to reduce its carbon footprint. These initiatives will also help reduce plastic pollution and support its plastic-negative initiative.

It all starts with a CLEAR thought, translates into a CLEAR action, and ends with a CLEAR deed.

About CLEAR

Clear is one of the fastest-growing bottled water brands in India with a wide network of 40+ co-packers, 40Lakh+ bottles per day, 80,000+ retail outlets, 1000+ distributors, 1600+ HoReCa clients, 5 national airlines, and clients across industries.

About Recycle.Green

Recycle.Green is the world’s 1St ZeWComm. Zero Waste Commerce. Consumers can buy anything and PayByWaste®. Whatever we sell, we take back. Overall, we reduce waste on this planet due to commercial activities on our ZewComm.

