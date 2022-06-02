ClearTax compliance add-on 1.0 achieves SAP certified integration with SAP NetWeaver

Clear (formerly ClearTax), India's largest fintech SaaS company, today announced that its ClearTax Compliance Add-on 1.0 interface is certified by as integrated with SAP NetWeaver®. The software will enable the integration of SAP ERP workloads with Clear's GST, E-Invoicing, E-WayBill, MaxITC, B2C QR Code, and GSTIN verification modules, meeting all recommended technical deployment requirements and processes. "We are serving some of the largest enterprises in India, and SAP is a dominant player in the ERP space. This certification helps us double down on serving these enterprises enabling them achieve unified finance processes. We have built tremendous expertise in SAP integrations. Our go-live velocity is now 2x for such enterprises," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Clear. Many large enterprises use SAP ERPs for their business operations. Custom integrations across lines of business are a major pain area for enterprises as they require substantial time and effort. With Clear's SAP-certified compliance add-on, the integration process is standardized, offering enterprises a cohesive environment between SAP ERP and Clear's platform across various product modules. This integration allows data flow between enterprises, Clear, and government systems, ensuring speed, accuracy, and eventually continuous real-time compliance. Clear's ability to provision auto reconciliation and block payments for non-compliant vendors from SAP ERP has been a key success factor in serving businesses that use SAP technology. With this integration, Clear will help ease enterprises' journey to digitally transform their tax compliance process, from E-Invoicing and GST Filing to claiming ITC. Clear recently launched an invoice discounting platform after acquiring a supply chain financing firm called Xpedize. In October 2021, Clear raised $75 million in Series C funding led by Kora Capital, Stripe, Alua Capital, Think Investments, and existing investors for its expansion into B2B credit and payments, apart from spreading to international markets. (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for ClearTax Compliance Add-on 1.0 integrates with SAP NetWeaver. Technology or infrastructure products that have SAP-certified integration with SAP NetWeaver has proven to interoperate with the technology platform.

