ClearTouch Announces Rebrand with a New Look Logo

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 5: ClearTouch Connect, a leading contact center platform provider, announced today that it had completed a significant rebranding. This rebranding reflects how ClearTouch has grown and expanded in recent years, which aligns with its core principles of simplicity and versatility.

ClearTouch has always believed in keeping things simple and versatile. ClearTouch's unique proposition is its ability to roll out the contact center platform within 48 hours, with no contractual commitments and minimum guarantees. It operates on a pay-as-you-go model with per-minute pricing.

ClearTouch wanted its brand to reflect this simplicity and versatility. Hence, ClearTouch changed its logo to bring about these attributes. While its existing logo was relevant, it had a degree of complexity with the images, so ClearTouch changed it to a complete text logo.

Uthaman Bakthikrishnan, Executive Vice President of ClearTouch Connect, says, "Our new logo represents where the company is going and where it has been. We always wanted to achieve a clean and modern look."

Uthaman further adds, "We wanted our logo to represent versatility with the ability to adapt across different mediums, such as digital platforms, print, merchandise, and more. The current logo makes our brand instantly recognizable and memorable."

Dhivakar Aridoss, Marketing Head, ClearTouch Connect, says, "The image element in the earlier logo posed a few challenges regarding the brand image and message. With our growing presence, we outlived the representation of our previous logo. So, we consciously moved towards a text-based logo that provides us the flexibility to reposition ourselves in the market."

Visit www.cleartouch.in to explore the new logo and offerings.

