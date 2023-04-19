Clove Dental has clinched the coveted Times Business Award for its exceptional use of technology to revolutionize the dental industry

New Delhi [India], April 19 (/PNN): Clove Dental, India's largest dental chain, was recognized for being Top Tech Driven Dental Chain by Times Business Awards 2023. The event took place at The Grand in New Delhi on April 14th, 2023, and is regarded as a prestigious accolade by the Times group that honors exceptional business leaders across various categories. This award acknowledges Clove Dental's commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to drive innovation and provide the highest quality of dental care to its patients. The recognition further solidifies Clove Dental's position as a leading dental chain in India.

Clove Dental's remarkable journey from a single clinic to becoming India's largest network of dental clinics speaks volumes about its unwavering commitment to revolutionising oral healthcare, and the Times Business Awards is a testament to Clove's incredible journey. "As the largest dental clinic chain in India, Clove Dental has been built on the foundation of innovation and technology," says Mr Amarinder Singh, CEO of Clove Dental. "Our tech team plays a crucial role in delivering top-quality dental care services. We take great pride in our many accomplishments, from implementing a state-of-the-art Patient Record Management System to pioneering the use of an AI-enabled cleng chair process, and we are committed to always providing the very best in dentistry." With a network of over 350 modern clinics equipped with advanced tools and technologies, Clove's goal is to continue expanding and delivering the finest oral healthcare to all Indians.

"As we continue to leverage technology to enhance patient care and experience, Clove Dental is honored to receive the prestigious Times Business Award 2023 for Best Tech Driven Dental Chain. This recognition is an ode to our unwavering commitment towards providing trailblazing dental services, coupled with personalized care and compassion. We remain dedicated to our mission of transforming oral healthcare in India, one smile at a time. We'll continue to work hard and expand our horizons to uplift the dental ecosystem of India" - Lt. General Dr Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer, Clove Dental.

Clove Dental is determined to improve the dental infrastructure and facilities across India, and it is achieving the same through an amalgamation of technology and expertise. Moreover, the company is also working at the grassroots level to spread awareness about dental health.

Clove Dental is the largest network of dental clinics in India. Since its inception in 2011, the brand has been persistent in its vision and ardently strives to offer global standards of dentistry in every neighbourhood across the subcontinent. Spread across 350+ clinics, Clove manages an excess of 35,000+ patients every month. In addition, they have conducted over 1.5 million treatments in the last ten years. Clove Dental is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and technology, has more than 900 dentists on its payroll in its 350 clinics across India, and sets the highest thresholds for hygiene, clinic safety, transparency, ethics, and customer service.

