Club Liberty launches new application to simplify bookings for members; Also shares robust expansion plans

Club Liberty launches new application to simplify bookings for members

New Delhi (India), March 20: Club Liberty’s continuous service gesture and brilliant support to the members brought Club Liberty a long way. Club Liberty Has become one of the leading hospitality service provider companies in India and aims to become one of the best companies by 2024. Club Liberty announced some new services as per the public interest.

Club Liberty is excited to announce the launch of its new application for booking vacations for the public at large. The mobile application will help clients to book their vacations at their fingertips. Also, they will be launching fitness centres in several locations, including Jaipur, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon etc., in the upcoming days.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers a hassle-free booking experience all around the world”, said Club Liberty Administration on the occasion of the success celebration & new service launch. Afterwards, he said, “Club Liberty Team has worked hard to execute unique and responsible experiences that showcase the beauty and diversity of the world while also promoting sustainable travel practices.”

In addition to its new app launch, Club Liberty is also expanding its reach to new destinations for events management.

Club Liberty is emerging as a leading event planner. The company is expanding its offerings to provide members with unforgettable event experiences that cater to their unique tastes and preferences.

Club Liberty understands that every family has a unique taste in holiday experiences, and to make that more memorable, Club Liberty is working very closely with the event management plans for their members.

Now families can enjoy all the hot and sizzling events during the festive seasons at their preferred destinations all around India.

Details Of The Events By Club Liberty:-

New Year Events:-

New Year events will vary depending on location and culture.

Fireworks displays: Welcome New Year’s Eve with fireworks displays at midnight. Countdown parties: Families will gather in public places or organise parties to count down to the New Year. Parties and gatherings: Families will celebrate the New Year with family members and friends by enjoying food and drinks and participating in games or activities.

Holi Events:-

Playing with colours: During Holi, Club Liberty will be arranging events that will take family enjoyment to the next level. Family can play with coloured organic powder and water, smear it on each other’s faces, and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Music and dance: Families can enjoy music and dance events during Holi, where communities will come together to celebrate and enjoy themselves. Traditional food: Families can enjoy mouth-watering dishes prepared by professional chefs.

Dandiya Night Events:

Families can enjoy the best moments with celebration.

Dandiya and Garba dance: People come together to dance to the rhythm of dandiya and garba music, wearing colourful traditional outfits. Traditional food: People prepare traditional Gujarati dishes like dhokla, khandvi, and fafda during the event and enjoy them with friends and family. Traditional decorations: The venue is often decorated with traditional Gujarati themes like rangoli, torans, and lanterns.

Talking to the head of the Event Management Team, they said, “Club Liberty will be providing services of events planning in abroad as well by 2025.”

Reunite once again with the fresh vibes with your family and friends with Club Liberty.

For more information, visit – https://www.clubliberty.in/

